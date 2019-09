Oracle Corp’s top lawyer earned almost $8 million in fiscal year 2019, according to a proxy statement filed by the software company on Friday.

Dorian Daley, the general counsel and executive vice president of Redwood City, California-based Oracle received a base salary of $825,000, a $400,000 bonus, $6,766,500 in stock awards and $8,291 in all other compensation for fiscal year 2019, which ended May 31.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2oEiY5e