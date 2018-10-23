Randstad does not expect return to growth in Europe this year

AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Randstad, the second-largest global staffing group, does not expect sales in Europe to return to growth this year after a slowdown in the third quarter, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Sales in France and Germany, which fell 1 percent and 2 percent respectively in the quarter, were suffering from a decline in business in the automotive sectord, new CFO Henry Schirmer told Reuters.

“We do not assume a big turnaround in Europe,” he said, adding that the company does not expect a fourth-quarter return to growth in Germany and France. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by David Goodman)