FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 23, 2018 / 6:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

Randstad does not expect return to growth in Europe this year

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Randstad, the second-largest global staffing group, does not expect sales in Europe to return to growth this year after a slowdown in the third quarter, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

Sales in France and Germany, which fell 1 percent and 2 percent respectively in the quarter, were suffering from a decline in business in the automotive sectord, new CFO Henry Schirmer told Reuters.

“We do not assume a big turnaround in Europe,” he said, adding that the company does not expect a fourth-quarter return to growth in Germany and France. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.