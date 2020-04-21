Tank storage firm Vopak says all terminals operational amid pandemic

April 21 (Reuters) - Dutch oil and chemical storage company Vopak said on Tuesday it has seen limited impact from the coronavirus outbreak so far and all its terminals remained operational.

The company, which operates tank terminals around the world, added the situation may change going forward. Its focus now is on the short term delivery and protection of long term value.

Vopak reported earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 200.2 million euros ($216.80 million) in the first quarter, down from 214.6 million euros in the same period year ago. ($1 = 0.9234 euros) (Reporting by Milla Nissi and Charles Regnier in Gdansk Editing by Tomasz Janowski)