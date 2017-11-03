LPC-Office Depot highlights US retailers' loan woes

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Office supply retailer Office Depot Inc has been forced to sweeten terms on a US$750m term loan B as low US secondary loan prices continue to reflect the threat that the troubled sector is facing from online retail giants such as Amazon.

The leads had to make a raft of changes including hiking pricing, shortening the tenor and securing the deal on Office Depot’s headquarters, to help the loan to clear the market after investors cited concerns over slumping sales.

The loan backs Office Depot’s US$1bn acquisition of US IT services company CompuCom.

Lead banks Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo increased Office Depot’s pricing to 700bp over Libor from 500bp-525bp, widened the original issue discount to 97 from 98.5 and shortened the tenor to five years from six years previously.

The pricing changes reflect US retailers’ persistently low secondary loan prices, some of which fell further after J.C. Penney’s profit warning on October 27 sent its shares to an all-time low and pushed its secondary loan price lower.

J.C. Penney’s term loan fell around four points on October 27 to 91.5-92.5% of face value from 95.5-96.5 after it cut its forecast. Neiman Marcus’ term loan was around 80 in October and was quoted lower at 78 on November 1.

Retail companies have made up the bulk of defaults this year and Toys ‘R’ Us’ bankruptcy filing in September pushed the sector default rate to 7.3%, which could rise to 10% in 2018, according to Fitch Ratings. Teen retailer Styles For Less said last Wednesday that it is preparing to file for bankruptcy.

The sector’s troubles, paired with online giants such as Amazon taking a bigger market share, means that investors need to be convinced that a retail credit is specialised enough to be able to compete with Amazon, a senior banker said.

“If there’s a sector that ever needed a story told [in order to sell a credit], it’s retail,” the senior banker said.

Low secondary prices could affect retailers’ ability to access the primary market going forward through the New Year, a banker said. Nordstrom had trouble securing financing to back a potential buyout, dropping its sale efforts, Reuters reported last month.

“If you’re an underwriter and you’ve had a record year why would you take the chance on the sector? What are you trying to prove?” the senior banker said. “We wouldn’t touch the sector right now.”

Investors may be prepared to make some distinctions as they cautiously distinguish between retailers.

Off-price retailer Burlington held a lender call on October 30 for a term loan refinancing, which is expected to face fewer issues as discount retailers are considered stronger credits.

Burlington’s strong financial track record is reflected in its low proposed pricing. The US$1.117bn seven-year loan is being guided in the 225bp-250bp range. Strong leadership at the company and its merchant background has inspired confidence among lenders and the company has a loyal fan base, a credit investor said.

“Burlington is one of the few bright spots in retail that has differentiated itself,” the investor said.

FURTHER CHANGES

Office Depot’s loan saw several other changes. Amortisation has been increased to 10% annually, from 5% and the loan will have a 102/101 hard call schedule, compared to six months of soft call protection at 101 initially.

The incremental starter basket, all grower baskets and the Most Favoured Nation sunset provision have been removed.

More cashflow has been earmarked to repay debt and the company has less discretion over payments.

The general restricted payments basket has been significantly reduced to US$10m from US$150m and the general investment basket has been reduced to US$50m from US$150m previously.

The loan will also now be secured on Office Depot’s headquarters, which will be used as collateral.

The CompuCom acquisition is expected to close by the end of 2017, pending regulatory approval. It will help position the company as a provider of broader business services and technology products.

Office Depot is rated B1/B. The loan is rated B1/B+. (Additional reporting by Andrew Berlin, and Jonathan Schwarzberg in New York. Editing by Christopher Mangham)