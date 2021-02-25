Citron Research says GameStop should buy Esports Entertainment Group

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Videogame retailer GameStop Corp should buy online gambling company Esports Entertainment Group Inc, former GameStop short seller Citron Research said on Thursday.

Such a move would be "obvious and easy to justify (GameStop) stock price," Citron said in a tweet. (bit.ly/2MocuDQ)

Esports Entertainment “could easily go to $50” per share considering the synergies involved, Andrew Left-led Citron said. (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)