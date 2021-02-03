SEC hunts for fraud in social media posts behind retail frenzy - Bloomberg News

Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is reviewing social media posts for signs of potential fraud behind the recent trade frenzy in shares of GameStop Corp and other companies, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The scrutiny is being done in tandem with a review of trading data to assess whether such posts were part of a manipulative effort to drive up share prices, the report said. (bloom.bg/3jgts2R) (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)