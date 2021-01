FILE PHOTO: Trading information for GameStop is displayed on the Robinhood App as another screen displays the Robinhood logo in this photo illustration January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Online brokerage Robinhood narrowed trading limitations to eight companies from 50 on Sunday, according to an update on its blog.

Companies that are still face limitations include GameStop Corp, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and Blackberry Ltd, it said.