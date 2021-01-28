UPDATE 1-Robinhood draws on credit lines from banks - Bloomberg News

(Adds details from report)

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Trading platform Robinhood Markets has drawn down some of its credit lines with banks, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company has tapped at least several hundred million dollars from lenders including JP Morgan Chase and Co, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the report said. (bloom.bg/2YofuT3)

Robinhood did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)