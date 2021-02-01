Bullion broker Apmex says silver demand is delaying transactions

SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. bullion broker Apmex has warned of delays in processing silver transactions because of surging volumes, as coin sellers and silver dealers struggle to keep up with demand for the metal from retail traders.

“Due to the increased volume of orders, we are currently expecting a 1-3 day delay in processing times,” said a banner on Apmex’s website. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Christian Schmollinger)