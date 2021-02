FILE PHOTO: 3d printed Robinhood and Reddit logos are seen in front of displayed GameStop logo in this illustration taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Melvin Capital Management Chief Executive Gabriel Plotkin, Robinhood Markets CEO Vladimir Tenev and Keith Gill, a YouTube streamer known as Roaring Kitty, laid out their defense ahead of a grilling on Thursday by lawmakers over the Reddit-fueled rally in retailer GameStop Corp. (bit.ly/3pucdNd)