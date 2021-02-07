Yellen: Too soon to say if new regulations needed to address recent volatility

WASHINGTON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that it is too soon to say whether new policies or regulations are needed to deal with recent market volatility.

“We really need to understand exactly what happened and the Securities and Exchange Commission is working hard to assemble a report that gives us the facts and when we have them we can look at whether or not there were issues that need to be addressed through new policy or regulations,” Yellen told CNN’s “State of the Union” program. (Reporting By Arshad Mohammed Editing by Bill Berkrot)