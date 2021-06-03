Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Consumer Goods and Retail

FACTBOX-Meme stocks: The fundamentals behind the latest retail frenzy

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    June 3 (Reuters) - Renewed buzz on social media has seen amateur retail investors again pile into favorites such as cinema operator AMC
Entertainment and BlackBerry Ltd, inflating their valuations and costing short sellers billions of dollars.
    With a number of Wall Street analysts saying AMC is already heavily overvalued and many institutional traders steering clear of the stock, here's
a look at some fundamental indicators of the stocks that have surged this week.
         
 Country   Company                 Company Description     %age change    Latest financial results      12-month forward    No. Of employees
                                                           this week*                                   P/E ratio           
 U.S.      AMC Entertainment       Theater chain           139.5%         $567 mln net loss for qtr     -14.17              25,019, as of Dec. 2020
                                                                          ended March 31; $324.8 mln                        
                                                                          negative free cash flow                           
 Canada    BlackBerry              Software developer      51.4%          $315 mln net loss for qtr     766.44              3,497 as of Feb 2021
                                                                          ended Feb. 28; $38 mln positive free cash flow                           
 U.S.      Bed Bath & Beyond       Home products seller    57.9%          $47.10 net income for qtr     16.32               55,000, as of Feb. 2020
                                                                          ended Fed. 28;$89.8 mln positive free cash flow                           
 U.S.      GameStop                Videogame retailer      27.1%          $90.70 mln net income for     -494.90             14,000, as of Feb. 2020
                                                                          qtr ended Jan. 31; $63.7 mln                      
                                                                          positive free cash flow                           
 U.S.      Koss Corp               Headphones retailer     76.5%          $474,168 net loss for qtr     Not available       Not available
                                                                          ended March 31;$1.38 mln positive free cash flow as                        
                                                                          of end-2020                                       
 U.S.      Sundial Growers         Cannabis grower         16.5%          $136.6 mln net loss for qtr   -23.77              394 as of Dec. 2020
                                                                          ended March 31;$60.7 mln negative free cash flow                           
 U.S.      Microvision             Electronic equipment    22.1%          $6.2 mln net loss for qtr     -105.63             52 as of March 2021
                                   maker                                  ended March 31;$16.5 mln negative free cash flow as                        
                                                                          of end-2020                                       
    * - All percentage changes for U.S. companies are as of market close on Wednesday
    Source: Company filings, Refinitiv data

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up