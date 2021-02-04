Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Industry, Materials & Utilities

REFILE-TAKE A LOOK-From Reddit rally to regulatory scrutiny: The retail trading frenzy

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

 (Corrects Eikon link to story in first item)
    Feb 4 (Reuters) - The social media-driven trading frenzy calmed further and
the focus on Thursday shifted to a meeting between U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet
Yellen and top financial regulators to discuss volatility in financial markets. 
Coverage highlights below:
 
LATEST NEWS
> Reddit trading frenzy stalls as focus turns to Yellen meeting               
> Treasury's Yellen to discuss volatility with regulators                     
> GameStop rises, AMC dips in early U.S. premarket trading                    
> EXCLUSIVE-Treasury's Yellen calls top regulator meeting                     
> Robinhood to allow buying fractional shares of GameStop, AMC                
> Five things to watch in Reddit stocks trading mania                         
> U.S. equity option volumes surge to record monthly high                     
> EU monitoring market risk from social media - French watchdog                
> Fed's Bullard says not seeing broader risks from trading frenzy             
> Robinhood CEO calls for move to real-time settlement of trades              
> Musk's banter with Robinhood CEO prompts rush for Clubhouse app             
> GameStop deals blow to hedge funds' January returns                         
> Retail traders urge others to keep the faith as GameStop drops              
> GameStop stock slide gives remaining short sellers some relief              
> Silver dealers scramble to find supplies for retail buyers                  
> Hedge funds bet rally in Canadian silver miners fizzles out                 
> Reddit-fueled trading frenzy driven partly by Fed, Kaplan says              
> Robinhood raises trading limit on five companies                              
> Robinhood app downloads soar despite trading restrictions                   
> Cash App says clearing broker halts buying of AMC, Nokia stocks               
> Buying into 'poor man's gold', Chinese investors jump on silver              
> Reddit investors worry about losing GameStop focus                          
> U.S. House panel to hear on GameStop volatility on Feb. 18                  
> Retail swarm in S.Korea battle to remove short sell policy                  
> Melvin ends Jan. with $8 bln assets after cash infusion- source             
> Goldman sees hedge fund exposures close to records                          
> Billionaire Cohen quits Twitter after threats in retail frenzy              
> Short-seller Citron changes course, adjusts to new reality                  
> Robinhood gets $1 bln of fresh funding from existing investors              
> Famed GameStop bull 'Roaring Kitty' is a financial advisor                  

ANALYSIS
> GameStop saga likely to revive scrutiny of hedge fund industry              
> Young, bold, digitally savvy-meet America's new day traders                 
> GameStop saga may test Biden administration's ethics pledges                
> To the brink and back on GameStop: Wall St vs Reddit                        
> A tulip by another name? The case for investor caution                      
> Robinhood, Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement                 
> COLUMN-Micro-bubbles just reinforce cheap money                             
> GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums              
> Asia's 'ant' and 'moth' investors test broker nerves                        
> From broker notes to memes: how the stock market went viral                 
> How Wall Street gains from 'populist' trading movement                       
> Short sellers face derision, death threats                                  
> Day traders turn social media platforms into squawk boxes                   
> Robinhood in eye of GameStop storm                                          
> GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk                     
> Costly short squeeze makes Reddit required reading                          
> Power to the players: Wall Street levels up in Reddit rally                 
> Retail trading frenzy sparks jitters for GameStop short-seller              
> 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles              
 
BREAKINGVIEWS
> Hedge funds will evade short-squeeze enthusiasts                            
> Robinhood free lunch was never really free                                  
> Breakdown: GameStop, a financial markets whodunnit                          
> Short squeezers could end up strangling themselves                          
> GameStop turns short-bashing debate on its head                             
 
FACTBOX
> The long and short of it: GameStop and other market squeezes                
> How silver is traded, from stocks and shares to coins and bars              
> The U.S. retail trading frenzy in numbers                                   
> Stonks to the moon: Deciphering Reddit's WallStreetBets lingo               
> A peek into stocks swept up in GameStop retail trading frenzy               
> Stocks shunned by Wall Street surge as 'GameStop Effect' swells             
    
COLUMN
> Populists fail to breach the silver fortress for now: Andy Home             
    
EXPLAINER
> How a GameStop share pullback could hurt some investors                     
    
QUOTES
> GameStop retreats as Reddit rally runs into trading curbs                   
    
TIMELINE
> GameStop's 1,600% surge in retail investor vs hedge fund battle             
> Silver surges as GameStop retail mania spills over                          
    

 (Compiled by Bernard Orr, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty, Aditya Soni, Sriraj Kalluvila
and Arun Koyyur)
