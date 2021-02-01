TAKE A LOOK-From Reddit rally to regulatory scrutiny: The retail trading frenzy

(Adds latest stories) Feb 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street is gearing up for another week of market mayhem, with signs that the retail frenzy that pumped up the stock prices of the likes of GameStop Corp and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc is spreading to other assets. Coverage highlights below: LATEST NEWS > Silver swept up by GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar > Retail swarm in S.Korea battle to remove short sell policy > Melvin ends Jan. with $8 bln assets after cash infusion- source > Goldman sees hedge fund exposures close to records > Five things to watch in retail stocks' trading frenzy > Interactive Brokers lifts trading restrictions on options > Robinhood narrows trade limitations to 8 cos from 50- blog > Billionaire Cohen quits Twitter after threats in GameStop frenzy > GameStop's rally cools as U.S. regulators eye wild trading > White House says it will defer to SEC on retail stock surge > Short-seller Citron changes course, adjusts to new reality > GameStop third biggest short - S3 Partners > UK trading app Freetrade disables orders to buy U.S. stocks > Stock market wars: U.S. lawmaker Ocasio-Cortez breaks it down > Robinhood gets $1 bln of fresh funding from existing investors > Famed GameStop bull 'Roaring Kitty' is a financial advisor > Texas atty general probes trade curbs from Robinhood > GameStop may be up 350%, but investors love the 50-cent options > Rush to stocks continues amid retail frenzy, BofA data show > Wall St Week Ahead-Sideshow or main event? > Facebook shuts popular stock trading group amid GameStop frenzy > Small investors behind surge in shares hit by restrictions > EXCLUSIVE-AMC explores capital raise amid stock surge-sources ANALYSIS > To the brink and back on GameStop: Wall St vs Reddit > A tulip by another name? The case for investor caution > Robinhood, Reddit protected from lawsuits by user agreement > COLUMN-Micro-bubbles just reinforce cheap money > GameStop's 'Reddit rally' puts scrutiny on social media forums > Asia's 'ant' and 'moth' investors test broker nerves > From broker notes to memes: how the stock market went viral > How Wall Street gains from 'populist' trading movement > Short sellers face derision, death threats > Day traders turn social media platforms into squawk boxes > Robinhood in eye of GameStop storm > "GameStop effect" could ripple further > GameStop effect puts global bets worth billions at risk > Costly short squeeze makes Reddit required reading > Power to the players: Wall Street levels up in Reddit rally > Retail trading frenzy sparks jitters for GameStop short-seller > 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles > Bearish GameStop options contracts fly off the shelf BREAKINGVIEWS > Robinhood free lunch was never really free > Breakdown: GameStop, a financial markets whodunnit > Short squeezers could end up strangling themselves > GameStop turns short-bashing debate on its head FACTBOX > The U.S. retail trading frenzy in numbers > Stonks to the moon: Deciphering Reddit's WallStreetBets lingo > A peek into stocks swept up in GameStop retail trading frenzy > Stocks shunned by Wall Street surge as 'GameStop Effect' swells EXPLAINER > How retail traders squeezed Wall Street for shorting GameStop QUOTES > GameStop retreats as Reddit rally runs into trading curbs > No let up in short squeeze, retail frenzy forces funds to cover TIMELINE > GameStop's 1,600% surge in retail investor vs hedge fund battle > Silver surges as GameStop retail mania spills over (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Sriraj Kalluvila, Bernard Orr and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)