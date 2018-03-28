FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 28, 2018 / 11:05 AM / in 13 hours

Retelit CEO says activist investor supports current plan, open to M&A

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Activist investor Shareholder Value Management (SVM) supports Retelit’s current business plan, the chief executive of the Italian telecoms infrastructure group said on Wednesday, adding possible acquisitions would be considered.

Speaking to Reuters on the sideline of a conference, CEO Federico Protto said Retelit’s core shareholders, who signed a pact with SVM, backed the current management’s strategy.

SVM has teamed up with Retelit’s top investor Bousval to elect a new board next month but keep the current chairman and chief executive officer. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.