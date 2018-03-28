Retelit CEO says activist investor supports current plan, open to M&A

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Activist investor Shareholder Value Management (SVM) supports Retelit’s current business plan, the chief executive of the Italian telecoms infrastructure group said on Wednesday, adding possible acquisitions would be considered.

Speaking to Reuters on the sideline of a conference, CEO Federico Protto said Retelit’s core shareholders, who signed a pact with SVM, backed the current management’s strategy.

SVM has teamed up with Retelit’s top investor Bousval to elect a new board next month but keep the current chairman and chief executive officer. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia)