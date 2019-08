Aug 22 (Reuters) - Retrophin Inc said on Thursday its treatment for a rare neurological disorder failed to meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

The treatment, fosmetpantotenate, was being tested in 84 patients with pantothenate kinase-associated neurodegeneration, a rare, genetic and life-threatening disorder.

The treatment, tested against placebo, also failed to meet its secondary goal, the company said. (Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)