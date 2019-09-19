Reuters Breakingviews to host event, AQUANOMICS: Water, Wall Street & Climate Change, on Tuesday, Sept. 24 in New York

Next Tuesday, Reuters Breakingviews will host an event in New York, “AQUANOMICS: Water, Wall Street & Climate Change.” The live discussion will focus on the impact of climate change on our water supply and its power to upend major industries, from technology and energy production to agriculture and beyond.

Reuters Breakingviews’ Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba will moderate a discussion with a select group of experts to investigate the risks and opportunities that rising global temperatures will have on the world’s water supplies.

Our expert panel of speakers include:

-Brooke Barton, Vice President, Innovation and Evaluation, Ceres

-Carlos Brito, CEO, Anheuser-Busch InBev

-Mike Brown, Environmental Finance Manager, San Francisco Public Utilities Commission

-Nicola Fritz, Portfolio Manager, Impax Asset Management

-Virginie Helias, Chief Sustainability Officer, Procter & Gamble

-Jay Iyengar, Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation and Technology Officer, Xylem

-Michael Kobori, Vice President of Sustainability, Levi Strauss

-Marc Robert, COO and Partner, Water Asset Management LLC

-Gary White, CEO and Co-founder, Water.org and WaterEquity

The Reuters Breakingviews event will take place in New York on Tuesday, September 24, at 4:30pm. For more information, click tmsnrt.rs/2kCE0Ql

