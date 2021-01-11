Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TAKE A LOOK-Coverage of the REUTERS NEXT conference

By Reuters Staff

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - The following is a selection of stories from the Reuters Next conference
taking place this week:
    TOP STORIES
> IAEA chief says matter of weeks left to revive Iran nuclear diplomacy                       
> Travel body rejects compulsory COVID-19 shots, experts say herd immunity distant            

    GLOBAL ECONOMY
> Angola gets breathing space from Chinese creditors, says finance minister                   
> African free trade tariff rules should be completed by July-official                        
> 'Good news' soon about restarting IMF programme-Pakistan central bank governor              
    POLITICS & DIPLOMACY
> Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order - Commerce Secretary                             
> Ex-N.Korea diplomat says South's propaganda leaflet ban is a 'great mistake'                
    COMPANIES
> Siemens boss expects U.S. to join 2021 global economic recovery                               
> AirAsia Group 'joined at hip' with Airbus despite cancellations                             
> Employers need to do more to tackle entrenched racism, diversity experts say                
    CORONAVIRUS
> Don't expect a conclusion from WHO's China visit, says expert                               
    CLIMATE
> Nuclear power backers hopeful Biden's climate focus will boost industry                     
> Companies must set climate targets in line with science - executives                        
> Pandemic sharpens sustainability focus in plastics and aluminium                            

 (Compiled by the Global News Desk)
