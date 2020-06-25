IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

June 25 (Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Generation COVID: The Spanish learners lost to lockdown

MADRID, June 23 - Out of 31 pupils in one of Madrid teacher Clara Mijares’ online classes last month, eight were missing. Two had not been seen for some time, she said, adding that this is a fairly typical ratio these days for her lockdown sessions for 12- to 16-year-olds. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-EDUCATION (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), 1,609 words)

No name, no pint - new rules for England’s pubs after lockdown

LONDON, June 24 - Drinkers in England’s pubs will have to give their name before they order a pint, and there will be no live acts or standing at the bar, the government said in advice for reopening the sector next month. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-PUBS (TV,PIX), by Paul Sandle, 318 words)

Global K-pop fans emerge as political force, but some in S.Korea worry

SEOUL, June 23 - Some tech-savvy followers of K-pop music have emerged as increasingly active players in American politics, but in the birthplace of the genre, South Korean fans are wary that their favorite artists will be pulled into foreign partisan fights. (USA-ELECTION/KPOP (TV,PIX), by Hyonhee Shin 624 words)

Siberian heat wave is a ‘warning cry’ from the Arctic, climate scientists say

LONDON/GENEVA, June 24 - Pine trees are bursting into flames. Boggy peatlands are tinderbox dry. And towns in northern Russia are sweltering under conditions more typical of the tropics. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/ARCTIC (PIX), by Matthew Green and Emma Farge, 798 words)

‘Do I need to be here?’: Some New Yorkers decide to pack up and leave

NEW YORK, June 22 - Rebekah Rosler and her husband did not intend to leave Manhattan for good in March when they packed up their three children and headed 50 miles north to wait out the coronavirus pandemic in her parents’ vacant home in upstate New York. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NEW YORK-EXODUS (PIX, TV), by Angela Moore and Maria Caspani 670 words)

Back home: the premature baby born during UK’s COVID crisis

BURNLEY, England, June 24 - At the peak of Britain’s coronavirus outbreak in April when hundreds were dying each day from COVID-19, Kirsty Anderson was rushed to hospital to give birth to her baby son who had not been due to arrive for another three months. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BABY/ (PIX, TV), by Hannah McKay 335 words)

Dedicated Indonesian teacher rethinks remote learning for offline pupils

MAGELANG, Indonesia, June 23 - When the coronavirus pandemic forced his school on Indonesia’s Java island to shut, teacher Henrikus Suroto knew he could not rely on hosting online lessons for pupils living in remote areas lacking internet access or even a phone signal. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-TEACHER (TV, PIX), by Budi Purwanto, 311 words)

Families separated by new Trump visa order frantic for answers

June 23 - In early March, Poorva Dixit rushed to buy a ticket to India from the United States, her home for more than a decade, after she learned her 72-year-old mother had fallen from her bed and was in critical condition. (USA-IMMIGRATION/VISAS-FAMILIES (PIX, TV), by Mica Rosenberg, 700 words)

In Thailand, statues of democracy leaders are disappearing

BANGKOK, June 24 - Certain historical statues have been disappearing in Thailand, but they are not effigies of colonialists or slave owners torn down by protesters. (THAILAND-DEMOCRACY/MONUMENTS (PIX) by Panu Wongcha-um and Panarat Thepgumpanat, 701 words)

Turkey’s lonely tourist attractions face make-or-break week

ISTANBUL/ANTALYA, June 22 - Turkey’s Mediterranean coasts and historic attractions face a critical week as the government presses to open borders and salvage at least part of a tourist season already battered by the coronavirus pandemic. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY-TOURISM (TV, PIX), by Ceyda Caglayan, Jonathan Spicer and Kaan Soyturk, 538 words)

