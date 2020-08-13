IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Baby George, born amid Beirut blast, is “light in the darkness”

BEIRUT, Aug 12 - Stepping into the delivery room where his wife Emmanuelle was about to give birth, Edmond Khnaisser meant to capture their son’s first moments on camera. Instead, he recorded the instant the biggest blast in Lebanon’s history sent windows crashing onto the hospital bed. (LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-BABY (TV, PIX), moved, 401 words)

Squeegee selfies: Tel Aviv tower-washer is rising TikTok star

TEL AVIV, Aug 11 - Twirling to hip hop over chasms of steel and glass, soapy squeegee in one hand and a smartphone in the other, Noa Toledo is an Israeli social media star who aims to encourage other women to take on her traditionally male-dominated job. (ISRAEL-SOCIALMEDIA/WINDOW WASHER (TV, PIX), moved, 155 words)

From carats to peanuts: how a pandemic upended the global diamond industry

JOHANNESBURG/MUMBAI, Aug 12 - As the coronavirus pandemic shuttered mines from Lesotho to Canada and disrupted supply chains, Rajen Patel swapped diamond polishing for peanut farming. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/DIAMONDS (PIX, GRAPHICS), by Helen Reid, Tanisha Heiberg and Rajendra Jadhav, 828 words)

Raphael did a nose-job in self-portrait, face reconstruction suggests

ROME, Aug 11 - Raphael probably didn’t like his nose, and replaced it with an idealised version in his famous self-portrait. (ARTS-ITALY/RAPHAEL (PIX, TV), by Philip Pullella, 399 words)

Back from the dead? Stem cells give hope for revival of Malaysia’s extinct rhinos

KUANTAN, Malaysia, Aug 12 - Some skin, eggs and tissue samples are all that remain of Malaysia’s last rhino, Iman, who died last November after years of failed breeding attempts. (MALAYSIA-WILDLIFE/RHINO (TV, PIX), by Joseph Sipalan, 517 words)

‘Dream destination’ cafes offer taste of paradise in blockaded Gaza strip

GAZA, Aug 11 - Mediterranean waves crash below patrons snacking on freshly-caught fish at the “Maldive Gaza” cafe, offering a glimpse of paradise to Palestinians confined to the blockaded strip. (PALESTINIANS-GAZA/MALDIVES (TV, PIX), by Nidal al-Mughrabi, 207 words)

Virtually identical: Grounded Japanese try ‘foreign’ holidays with a difference

TOKYO, Aug 12 - Japanese businessman Katsuo Inoue chose Italy for this year’s summer vacation, and he enjoyed the trimmings of a business class cabin and soaked up the sights of Florence and Rome - without ever leaving Tokyo. (HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-VR TRAVEL (TV, PIX), by Akira Tomoshige, 296 words)

For the art collector with everything, the $1.5 million COVID mask

MOTZA, Israel, Aug 12 - Art rather than ostentation is the rationale behind the world’s most expensive coronavirus mask, say the Israeli jewellers who are crafting the $1.5 million object for an unnamed U.S.-based client. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ISRAEL-MASK (TV, PIX), moved, 234 words)

Coping with campus coronavirus: U.S. fraternities, sororities give it the old college try

MADISON, Wisconsin, Aug 12 - Sixteen gallons of hand sanitizer sat in the foyer of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority house at the University of Wisconsin as house mother Karen Mullis reconfigured tables in the dining room to maintain social distancing. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FRATERNITIES-SORORITIES (PIX, GRAPHIC), by Brendan O’Brien, 754 words)

Some U.S. colleges stick to in-person reopening in pandemic despite doubts, pushback

Aug 11 - Many U.S. universities are revamping campuses to resume in-person classes despite COVID-19, drawing criticism from some college town residents and critics who say schools are putting profits before public safety. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/UNIVERSITIES (PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), by Jan Wolfe and Catherine Koppel, 729 words)

