IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Lights, camera, not much action: Hollywood slow to restart in a pandemic

LOS ANGELES, Aug 19 - As home-bound audiences eagerly await new programming during the coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood has been slow to get cameras rolling again, even with quarantined sets and innovations such as love scenes using mannequins. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/HOLLYWOOD (FEATURE, TV, PIX), by Lisa Richwine, 599 words)

Gazing over wasteland, Beirutis mourn lost ‘Lady of the World’

BEIRUT, Aug 19 - Over centuries, Beirut built its reputation as a cultural crossroads, a thriving port and a playground known as “the Paris of the Middle East”. In just moments, much of it lay in ruins. (LEBANON-SECURITY/BLAST-SKYLINE (TV, PIX), by Natalie Thomas, 419 words)

Lockdown, leftovers and how food frugality is a climate boon

CHICAGO/LONDON, Aug 18 - Clint Parry ransacked every kitchen cupboard and scoured all corners of his fridge during lockdown in Detroit, hunting for lost ingredients and leftovers to whip up meals. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/FOOD-WASTE (PIX), by Christopher Walljasper and Nigel Hunt, 834 words)

German-Brazilian couple hug again after coronavirus separation

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 - A German-Brazilian couple kept apart by coronavirus restrictions have been reunited after Germany eased border controls for unmarried couples who can prove their relationships preceded the pandemic. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GERMANY-COUPLE (TV, PIX), moved, 286 words)

Back to the paddy fields. COVID smashes Indian middle-class dreams

DUTTA NAGAR, Aug 17 - Until late March, Ashish Kumar was helping to make plastic boxes for Ferrero Rocher praline chocolates and the plastic spoons tucked inside Kinder Joy eggs to scoop out the milky sweet cream inside. (HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/INDIA-MIGRANTS (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Saurabh Sharma and Devjyot Ghoshal, 1317 words)

College football players at a crossroads as U.S. charts path in COVID-19 era

Aug 18 - As the debate rages over whether U.S. college football should open its season during the coronavirus pandemic, University of West Virginia player K.J. Martin has already made up his mind: he is out. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/NCAA (FEATURE, TV, PIX), by Amy Tennery, 641 words)

South African game reserve turns to meat sales to survive pandemic

PONGOLA, Aug 19 - South Africa’s luxury game lodges are empty and safari vehicles gather dust, with borders closed and airlines struggling due to the coronavirus crisis. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-GAME MEAT (TV,PIX), by Tanisha Heiberg, Siyabonga and Sishi, 383 words)

Indonesia capital displays dummy coffin as COVID-19 warning

JAKARTA, Aug 19 - Authorities in Indonesia’s capital are experimenting with some shock tactics to fight COVID-19, by displaying an empty coffin at a busy intersection as a reminder of the dangers of the highly contagious virus. (HEALTH-INDONESIA/INDONESIA-COFFIN (PIX, TV), by Johan Purnomo and Tommy Ardiansyah, 331 words)

Expect less extravagant shows in post-coronavirus world, ABBA’s Bjorn Ulvaeus says

STOCKHOLM, Aug 19 - Extravagant musical productions such as “Mamma Mia!” will need to be scaled down when they resume after the coronavirus lockdowns end, ABBA star and Swedish pop impresario Bjorn Ulvaeus says. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ABBA-BJORNULVAEUS (TV, PIX), by Hanna Rantala, 353 words)

Gaza rapper, 11, strikes chord with rhymes about war and hardship

GAZA, Aug 17 - Gaza rapper Abdel-Rahman Al-Shantti may only be 11 years old but his rhymes on war and hardship in the Palestinian enclave have reached thousands of people, conveying in English what he calls “a message of peace and humanity.” (PALESTINIANS-GAZA/RAP (TV, PIX), by Nidal al-Mughrabi, 297 words)

EXPLANATORY CONTENT

(Compiled by Leela de Kretser, Patrick Enright and Tiffany Wu)