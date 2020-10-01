IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Frenchman says tattoos cost him kindergarten teaching job

PALAISEAU, Sept 28 - A schoolteacher whose body, face and tongue are covered in tattoos and who has had the whites of his eyes surgically turned black said he was prevented from teaching at a French kindergarten after a parent complained he scared their child. (FRANCE-TATTOO/TEACHER (TV, PIX), by Lucien Libert, 325 words)

“Big opportunity”: Cuba’s entrepreneurs reinvent to survive pandemic

HAVANA, Sept 30 - From a restaurant mixing take-away cocktails to a cosmetics company delivering home-made products by bicycle, Cuba’s entrepreneurs - no strangers to hardship - are coping with the coronavirus shutdown in innovative ways. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CUBA-ENTREPRENEURS (FEATURE, TV, PIX), by Marc Frank and Anett Rios, 701 words)

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a flying paramedic

LONDON, Sept 29 - Paramedics in England’s remote, rugged Lake District region have been testing a jet suit that gets them to people in danger or distress in a fraction of the time it would take to travel by car or on foot. (BRITAIN-JETSUIT/RESCUE (TV), moved, 301 words)

Oregon inmates find redemption in fighting wildfires

PAISLEY, Sept 29 - In the flames, they are finding redemption. The 10 Oregon prisoners carry chainsaws, axes, shovels and hoes into the biggest wildfires the state has seen in a century. (USA-WILDFIRES/INMATES (PIX, TV), by Adrees Latif, 509 words)

Young Afghan female mountaineer plans next summit to ‘show the world what we can do’

KABUL, Sept 30 - Eighteen-year old Fatima Sultani and a team of nine young mountaineers are hoping to climb Afghanistan’s Mir Samir mountain and after that travel to Nepal to summit the world’s highest peak, Mount Everest. (AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN/MOUNTAINEERING (TV, PIX), by Orooj Hakimi and Hameed Farzad, 338 words)

A tale of two Britains: homes market boom deepens social divide

LONDON, Sept 30 - Claire Tomlinson dreams of buying a three-bedroom house in the leafy northern English town of Sandbach but now finds herself priced out of the market, a story that is becoming all too familiar in Britain in the pandemic era. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/ (PIX), by Andy Bruce, 874 words)

The missing grandparents: families mourn elder generation lost to COVID-19

Sept 27 - Mel Solomon loved to sing. Even after Alzheimer’s Disease stole most of his memory, Mel sang to his newborn grandson Joshua, who was born in 2019, his daughter Laura Solomon recalled. “My father couldn’t really articulate himself well any more, but the music never disappeared,” she said. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-GRANDPARENTS (PIX), moved, 1,070 words)

Height of fashion? Clothes mountains build up as recycling breaks down

MADRID/NAIROBI, Sept 30 - Clothes recycling is the pressure-release valve of fast fashion, and it’s breaking under COVID-19 curbs. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TEXTILES-RECYCLING (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), by Sonya Dowsett and George Obulutsa, 1,193 words)

Thailand’s ‘rule breaker’ school uniforms challenge tradition

BANGKOK, Sept 29 - In Thai classrooms, showing a rebellious or creative streak through what you wear is difficult. (THAILAND-FASHION/SCHOOL UNIFORMS (TV, PIX), by Juarawee Kittisilpa and Jorge Silva, 298 words)

Unequal education: Pandemic widens race, class gaps in U.S. schools

YORK, Sept 29 - Natalie Cruz, 12, missed math and language arts instruction one recent morning because the school’s virtual interface would not load. Carlos, her 8-year-old brother, sat beside her at the kitchen table, studying with last year’s workbooks because the district had yet to supply him with a PC, weeks after instruction started online. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PENNSYLVANIA-EDUCATION (INSIGHT, PIX), by Nathan Layne, 1516 words)

