IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Making a meal of it - England’s pubs ponder pasties to beat lockdown curbs

LONDON, Oct 13 - Pub owners across England’s COVID-19 hotspots were on Tuesday pondering a question that could decide if they survive or sink due to the coronavirus lockdown - when is a pub a pub, and when does it become a restaurant? (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN (UPDATE 2, TV), by Guy Faulconbridge, 488 words)

The robot dolphin that could replace captive animals at theme parks one day

HAYWARD, Calif., Oct 14 - Darting around the pool as a group of swimmers stands in the shallow end, the dolphin looks much like those that jump through hoops and perform acrobatics at theme parks. (TECH-CONSERVATION/ROBOT DOLPHIN (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), by Nathan Frandino, 325 words)

Transgender man’s dream of joining U.S. military thwarted for now

SAN DIEGO, Oct 12 - Paulo Batista is lifting weights and hitting the books, striving to fulfill his father’s dying wish for him to join the U.S. military. But he says all he has heard from the armed forces is either silence or a door slamming shut. (USA-MILITARY/TRANSGENDER (PIX, TV), by Rollo Ross, 440 words)

Ancient statues emerge from the shadows in blockbuster Rome show

ROME, Oct 12 - After decades locked away in a basement, some of the finest sculptures from antiquity have been pulled from the gloom and returned to public view in Rome. (ITALY-ART/STATUES (PIX, TV), by Crispian Balmer, 412 words)

Radiohead strummer tests radical redesign of electric guitar

LONDON, Oct 13 - British band Radiohead’s rhythm guitarist Ed O’Brien has been putting a radical redesign of the electric guitar through its paces. (MUSIC-RADIOHEAD/CIRCLE GUITAR (UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), by Stuart McDill, 294 words)

Better equipped but emotionally drained, Spain’s intensive care staff confront COVID second wave

MADRID, Oct 14 - Emotional fatigue has begun to set in among the intensive care staff at the Infanta Sofia hospital near Madrid, even though the team is better equipped now than during the pandemic’s March-April peak. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPAIN-HOSPITAL (TV, PIX), by Sergio Perez, 323 words)

U.S. TV news networks aim for credibility, not speed, on election night

NEW YORK, Oct 12 - In preparing for election night, some top U.S. television news executives see a cautionary tale in a notorious November evening two decades ago. (USA-ELECTION/TV NETWORKS (INSIGHT, PIX), by Helen Coster, 1238 words)

Venezuelan professionals turn to cooking and delivery to survive quarantine

CARACAS, Oct 14 - Venezuelan professionals from biologists to lawyers have turned to making food and face masks or selling cleaning products as the coronavirus quarantine further weakens an economy already struggling under a six-year recession. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/VENEZUELA-PROFESSIONALS (PIX, TV), by Corina Pons and Mayela Armas, 633 words)

After frying chicken for over 100 years, Kansas restaurant is shut by pandemic

ABILENE, Oct 13 - Mark Martin’s family restaurant weathered two world wars, the Dust Bowl, and the Great Depression, serving up heaping plates of hand-battered fried chicken, mashed potatoes and creamed corn to a devoted clientele. But it could not survive the pandemic. (USA-ECONOMY/RESTAURANT (PIX), by Timothy Aeppel and Arin Yoon, 855 words)

Desperate Americans hit by pandemic beg Congress, Trump to pass economic relief bill

Oct 13 - Sylvia Padilla spent last Thursday checking food pantries in Lubbock, Texas for groceries to feed herself, her daughter and three-year-old grandson. (USA-ECONOMY/STIMULUS (PIX, GRAPHICS), by Brad Brooks, Mimi Dwyer and Rich McKay, 1034 words)

