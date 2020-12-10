IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Schedule of Reuters features from this week

(Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Got to get you into my life: Argentine ‘John Lennon’ channels spirit of the Beatles

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 9 - Argentine Javier Parisi has been a mega fan of the Beatles since the age of eight - forming a tribute band, playing at Liverpool’s Cavern Club, and promoting a biography in Spanish. He is also the spitting image of John Lennon. (ARGENTINA-BEATLES/LENNON (PIX, TV), 335 words)

Giant iceberg on course to collide with south Atlantic penguin colony island

Dec 9 - An enormous iceberg is heading toward South Georgia Island in the southern Atlantic, where scientists say a collision could devastate wildlife by threatening the food chain. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/ICEBERG (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Cassandra Garrison, 478 words)

Vegetable-growing reaches new heights in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN, Dec 9 - Developers are transforming a windowless industrial hall outside Copenhagen into what will be Europe’s largest vertical farm with lettuce, herbs and kale grown from 14-storeys of scaffolding reaching from floor to ceiling. (DENMARK-VERTICAL FARMING/ (TV, PIX), by Tim Barsoe, 192 words)

Socially distanced gingerbread illustrates Sweden’s pandemic year

STOCKHOLM, Dec 7 - With the theme of distance, this year’s gingerbread house baking competition in Sweden was bound to feature coronavirus restrictions one way or another. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/GINGERBREAD (PIX, TV), moved, 180 words)

Australian Christmas tree farms run out as shoppers seek a merrier end to a tough 2020

SYDNEY, Dec 7 - Christmas tree farms in Australia are already shutting up shop this year, as pandemic-weary consumers eager for some festive joy spurn plastic versions and seek out fresh pine trees to spruce up their homes. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/AUSTRALIA-TREES (PIX, TV), by Stefica Nicol Bikes, 252 words)

First woman competes at Middle East’s top falconry show

RIYADH, Dec 8 - Athari Alkhaldi stands out amid a sea of men and falcons at the Middle East’s top falconry competition: the first Saudi woman to qualify and participate in the event. (SAUDI-FALCONS/WOMEN (PIX, TV), moved, 283 words)

Chinese “iron crotch” kung fu masters fight to preserve a painful-looking tradition

JUNTUN, Dec 10 - Wang Liutai is no ordinary kung fu master. The 65-year-old from a village in central China practises a unique and excruciating-looking strand of martial arts coined “iron crotch kung fu”. (CHINA-KUNGFU/ (PIX, TV), by Martin Quin Pollard, 390 words)

Japanese libraries hope UV machine gives visitors peace of mind

TOKYO, Dec 9 - Libraries in Japan are hoping a machine that sterilizes books using ultraviolet light is giving visitors reassurance to take-out publications during the coronavirus pandemic. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-LIBRARY (PIX, TV), 283 words)

Mount Everest is higher than we thought, say Nepal and China

KATHMANDU, Dec 8 - Mount Everest is higher than previously thought, Nepal and China said, settling a long-running conflict over the height of the world’s tallest peak that straddles their shared border. (NEPAL-CHINA/EVEREST (PIX, TV), by Gopal Sharma, 471 words)

Young Egyptian finds fortune in scorpions

CAIRO, Dec 7 - Several years ago, a young Egyptian man abandoned his degree in archaeology to hunt scorpions in the country’s deserts and shores, extracting their venom for medicinal use. (EGYPT-SCORPIONS/ (TV, PIX), moved, 138 words)

