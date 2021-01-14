IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world.

Tigers stalk as storms, poverty force Indians deep into mangrove forests

SATJELIA, Jan 11 - On a warm November afternoon, Parul Haldar balanced precariously on the bow of a small wooden dinghy, pulling in a long net flecked with fish from the swirling brown river. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/INDIA-SUNDARBANS (INSIGHT, PIX), by Devjyot Ghoshal, 1216 words)

Overcoming the ‘yuck factor’: Yellow grub becomes EU’s first insect food

LONDON, Jan 13 - Mealworms may soon find their way into Europe’s pasta bowls and dinner dishes, after becoming the first insect approved in the region as a human food. (HEALTH-FOOD/MEALWORM-EUROPE (CORRECTED, UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), by Kate Kelland, 309 words)

Welcome to Brexit - now hand us your sandwich

AMSTERDAM, Jan 12 - Britons arriving in the Netherlands since the start of the year have found that leaving the European Union might have cost them more than they realised, including their lunch. (BRITAIN-EU/NETHERLANDS-SANDWICH (TV, PIX), moved, 279 words)

Wielding machetes and calipers, sweat-soaked scientists count carbon in Amazon

ITAPUÃ DO OESTE, Brazil, Jan 11 - The machete-wielding scientists ventured into the Amazon, hacking through dense jungle as the mid-morning temperature soared past 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 C). Soaked in sweat, the small group of men and women sawed and tore trees limb from limb. They drilled into the soil and sprayed paint across tree trunks. This is vandalism in the name of science. (CLIMATE-CHANGE/BRAZIL-CARBON (INSIGHT, PIX), by Jake Spring, 1354 words) tmsnrt.rs/3bt4H1I

British school children in lockdown get hours of free TV education

LONDON, Jan 11 - Parents in Britain may be relieved to hear that the BBC launched its new educational offering on Monday, meaning that school-aged children will be able to access hours of curriculum-based learning on television every day. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-BBC (PIX, TV), moved, 307 words)

Australians head to sea cliffs for adrenalin-pumping sport

SYDNEY, Jan 13 - Australia’s adventure sport enthusiasts are joining the ranks of those heading to the seaside but for a much more stomach-churning activity - rope jumping. (AUSTRALIA-ROPEJUMPING/ (TV, PIX), by Loren Elliott, 318 words)

Wrapped in plastic, no picnic for Hungarian teddy bears asleep in pandemic

HARSANY, Jan 20 - In a small village in eastern Hungary, more than 20,000 teddy bears are “hibernating” in a warehouse, waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to ease so they can bring joy to children in local nurseries. (HUNGARY-TEDDY BEARS/ (PIX, TV), by Krisztina Fenyo, 271 words)

As COVID-19 overwhelms S.Africa hospital, patients treated in parking lot

PRETORIA, Jan 11 - As daily cases of COVID-19 in South Africa reach 20,000, surpassing levels seen during the first wave of the pandemic, Steve Biko hospital in Pretoria is so full that staff are giving some patients oxygen in beds wheeled out into the parking lot. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SAFRICA-HOSPITAL (PIX, TV), by Shafiek Tassiem, 419 words)

No school, only border crossing ‘Game’ for migrant kids on Bosnian border

VELIKA KLADUSA, Bosnia, Jan 12 - Zeinaf Jabar, 11, learned some English while spending a year at a migrant camp in Greece and is now trying with her family, repeatedly, to cross into Croatia in what they call the ‘Game’, in search of a better life in western Europe. (EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BOSNIA (PIX, TV), by Fedja Grulovic, 346 words)

