IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Violence mounts against Iraqi doctors as COVID cases spike

NAJAF, Sept 23 - Iraqi doctor Tariq Al-Sheibani remembers little else beyond cowering on the ground as a dozen relatives of a patient, who had just died of COVID-19, beat him unconscious. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRAQ-HEALTHCARE (PIX, TV), by Amina Ismail, 883 words)

U.S. TV shows try a new election playbook - making voting part of the story

LOS ANGELES, Sept 23 - From “black-ish” to a “West Wing” reunion, television shows are using the power of entertainment in new ways to encourage more Americans to participate in the Nov. 3 election. (USA-ELECTION/TELEVISION (FEATURE, PIX), by Jill Serjeant, 500 words)

Coming to a cinema near you: the life of UK’s Captain Tom

LONDON, Sept 23 - British centenarian and charity star Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service by walking laps of his garden during lockdown, has signed a deal to film a biopic of his life, he and the producers said on Wednesday. (HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/BRITAIN-VETERAN (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, 324 words)

In conservative Kandahar, new gym creates safe space for Afghan women

KANDAHAR, Sept 24 - In Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, rights activist Maryam Durani has found a fresh outlet for her decades of advocacy - a new fitness centre for women. (AFGHANISTAN-WOMEN/FITNESS GYM (TV, PIX), 307 words)

Handmaid’s Tale? U.S. Supreme Court candidate’s religious community under scrutiny

Sept 22 - Some have likened People of Praise, a self-described charismatic Christian community, to the totalitarian, male-dominated society of Margaret Atwood’s novel “The Handmaid’s Tale.” (USA-COURT/BARRETT-RELIGION (PIX), by Daniel Trotta, 588 words)

As Rome boosts micro-mobility, some complain of E-scooters gone wild

ROME, Sept 21 - They’re a far cry from the ancient Roman chariots immortalized in the 1959 classic movie “Ben-Hur”, but critics say they can be just as dangerous in the wrong hands. (ITALY-ESCOOTERS/ROME (PIX, TV), by Angelo Amante, 440 words)

‘Wet ashtray’ wine grapes left to birds as fires choke West Coast vineyards

Sept 22 - Heavy ground smoke clouded Hanson Vineyards in Oregon’s picturesque Willamette Valley for more than a week following a Labor Day windstorm that kicked up wildfires across the western United States. (USA-WILDFIRES/WINE (PIX, TV), by Karl Plume, 704 words)

As cash flees Macau junkets, gambling hub faces long odds of quick recovery

HONG KONG, Sept 22 - Fears China is broadening a crackdown on offshore gambling has sparked a rush to withdraw billions of dollars from the world’s biggest gambling hub Macau, threatening a recovery in the coronavirus-stricken economy, executives say. (MACAU-ECONOMY/ (PIX, TV), by Farah Master, 617 words)

With tourists slow to return, Egypt’s resorts and ancient sites face tough winter

CAIRO, Sept 18 - At the Pyramids of Giza, just a handful of tourists walks among the ancient wonders. Twelve people showed up to admire Luxor’s towering colonnades the day it reopened this month. At Egypt’s Red Sea resorts, visitor numbers are well below previous years. (EGYPT-ECONOMY/TOURISM (TV, PIX), by Mahmoud Mourad and Nadeen Ebrahim, 699 words)

