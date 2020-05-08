REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-FIFA

Five substitutions per team to be allowed on temporary basis

BERN, (Reuters) - Teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with potential fixture congestion in the aftermath of the novel coronavirus outbreak, FIFA said on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/OLYMPICS-WINTER-AUSTRALIA

Olympics-Australia grapples with disrupted winter sports program

MELBOURNE, (Reuters) - While the COVID-19 pandemic put Olympic plans in the shredder for hundreds of Australian athletes hoping to compete in Tokyo in 2020, it has also disrupted winter sports programs for the 2022 Beijing Games.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-KOREA

Soccer-S.Korea’s K-League kicks off with fans watching from afar

SUWON/SEOUL, South Korea, (Reuters) - The 2020 K-League season started on Friday with a match between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Suwon Samsung Bluewings played without spectators after a delay of more than two months caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

SOCCER

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-SPAIN

Soccer-La Liga restarting on June 20 - Leganes coach

The Spanish soccer season is to re-start on June 20 after being halted due to the coronavirus pandemic and be completed before the end of July, according to Leganes coach Javier Aguirre.

8 May 17:30 ET / 21:30 GMT

SPORT

SPORT-ANNIVERSARY/FRANKLIN (PIX) (TV)

Sport - On this day: Born May 10, 1995: Missy Franklin, American swimmer

Sport - On this day: Born May 10, 1995: Missy Franklin, American swimmer.

9 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SPORT-RETROSPECTIVE/MAY10 (PIX)

Sport-On this day... May 10

A collection of images from May 10 in history and the stories behind them.

9 May 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-GYM (PIX) (TV)

Masked up and ready to go: Beijing gym goers welcome re-opening of portion of city’s gyms after coronavirus-enforced closure. Compulsory masks, social distancing and constant disinfecting, one gym in China’s capital welcomes members back after coronavirus-induced temporary closure.

9 May 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT