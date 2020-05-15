REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER

Bundesliga boosts profile as soccer-starved fans tune in

Germany’s Bundesliga will attract legions of new armchair fans around the world this weekend when it becomes the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to resume after a two-month shutdown due to the coronavirus.

FOOTBALL-NFL/ARRESTS

Arrest warrants issued for NFL players over armed robbery allegations

Arrest warrants have been issued for National Football League (NFL) players Quinton Dunbar and Deandre Baker in Miramar, Florida, after they were accused of being involved in an armed robbery, local police said late on Thursday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MOTOGP

Motorcycling-No return for Lorenzo in 2020 as MotoGP cancels wild cards

Former MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will not have a chance to race this season after series organisers ruled out wild card entries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

UPCOMING

HORSERACING-PREAKNESS/

POSTPONED: 145th Preakness Stakes

Thoroughbred horses vie for top spot at Preakness Stakes.

16 May

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-GERMANY (PIX)

Soccer-Wrapup of the action as the Bundesliga restarts

Wrapup of the action as the Bundesliga restarts following a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.

16 May

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-GERMANY (PIX)

A look at the atmopshere in the empty stadiums as Bundesliga restarts

A look at the atmopshere in and around the empty stadiums as the Bundesliga restarts amid tight health safety regulations.

16 May

SPORT-ANNIVERSARY/LEONARD (PIX) (TV)

Sport - On this day: Born May 17, 1956: Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer

Sport - On this day: Born May 17, 1956: Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer.

16 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SPORT-RETROSPECTIVE/MAY17 (PIX)

Sport-On this day... May 17

A collection of images from May 17 in history and the stories behind them.

16 May 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-SCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg re-start

RB Leipzig face SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-WOB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v VfL Wolfsburg re-start

Augsburg faces VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-GERMANY (PIX)

Bundesliga re-starts

News coverage of the re-starting Bundesliga outside the stadium of Borussia Dortmund

16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-S04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 re-start

Borussia Dortmund play Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.

16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-BCS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin re-start

TSG Hoffenheim face Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT