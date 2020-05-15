REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/ 10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER
Bundesliga boosts profile as soccer-starved fans tune in
Germany’s Bundesliga will attract legions of new armchair fans around the world this weekend when it becomes the first of Europe’s major soccer leagues to resume after a two-month shutdown due to the coronavirus.
FOOTBALL-NFL/ARRESTS
Arrest warrants issued for NFL players over armed robbery allegations
Arrest warrants have been issued for National Football League (NFL) players Quinton Dunbar and Deandre Baker in Miramar, Florida, after they were accused of being involved in an armed robbery, local police said late on Thursday.
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MOTOGP
Motorcycling-No return for Lorenzo in 2020 as MotoGP cancels wild cards
Former MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo will not have a chance to race this season after series organisers ruled out wild card entries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
HORSERACING-PREAKNESS/
POSTPONED: 145th Preakness Stakes
Thoroughbred horses vie for top spot at Preakness Stakes.
16 May
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-GERMANY (PIX)
Soccer-Wrapup of the action as the Bundesliga restarts
Wrapup of the action as the Bundesliga restarts following a two-month suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
16 May
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-GERMANY (PIX)
A look at the atmopshere in the empty stadiums as Bundesliga restarts
A look at the atmopshere in and around the empty stadiums as the Bundesliga restarts amid tight health safety regulations.
16 May
SPORT-ANNIVERSARY/LEONARD (PIX) (TV)
Sport - On this day: Born May 17, 1956: Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer
Sport - On this day: Born May 17, 1956: Sugar Ray Leonard, American boxer.
16 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT
SPORT-RETROSPECTIVE/MAY17 (PIX)
Sport-On this day... May 17
A collection of images from May 17 in history and the stories behind them.
16 May 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-RBL-SCF/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v SC Freiburg re-start
RB Leipzig face SC Freiburg in the Bundesliga.
16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-AUG-WOB/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Augsburg v VfL Wolfsburg re-start
Augsburg faces VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.
16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-GERMANY (PIX)
Bundesliga re-starts
News coverage of the re-starting Bundesliga outside the stadium of Borussia Dortmund
16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-S04/REPORT (PIX) (TV)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 re-start
Borussia Dortmund play Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga.
16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT
SOCCER-GERMANY-TSG-BCS/REPORT (PIX)
Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - TSG Hoffenheim v Hertha Berlin re-start
TSG Hoffenheim face Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.
16 May 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT