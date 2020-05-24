REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/10 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect or on Media Express.

US-BASKETBALL-NCAA-OKS-SUTTON-OBIT

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Sutton dies at 84

Legendary Oklahoma State coach and recently named Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton died Saturday night at his home in South Tulsa, Okla. He was 84.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-WRIGLEYVILLE

No joy in Chicago’s Wrigleyville as pandemic shuts down baseball

CHICAGO (Reuters) - A passerby occasionally stops on the empty plaza to take a selfie under the “Wrigley Field Home Of Chicago Cubs” marquee or pause at the ballpark’s locked gates for a glimpse at its fabled ivy and brick outfield wall.

US-HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ELECTRIC-ESPORTS

Abt fined for using ‘ringer’ in virtual Formula E race

LONDON (Reuters) - Audi Sport’s Daniel Abt was fined and disqualified from a Formula E virtual race on Sunday for sporting misconduct after letting a professional gamer race as a “ringer” for him.

SPORTS

SOCCER-GERMANY-MAI-RBL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Mainz v RB Leipzig

Mainz face RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

24 May 13:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-CGN-DUS/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Cologne v Fortuna Duesseldorf

Cologne play Fortuna Duesseldorf in the Bundesliga.

24 May 16:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/F1-ESPORTS (TV)

Esports-Virtual Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

The F1 Esports Virtual Monaco Grand Prix.

24 May 17:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MOTOR-NASCAR/

Motor racing-NASCAR gets spotlight to itself with other series stalled

In what is normally the biggest motor racing day of the year with Formula One, IndyCar and NASCAR all staging marquee events NASCAR will have the spotlight all to itself with the Coca Cola 600 as the other series yet to get back on track due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

24 May 03:00 ET / 03:00 GMT

SPORT-ANNIVERSARY/BUDD (TV)

Sport - On this day: Born May 26, 1966: Zola Budd, South African athlete

25 May 06:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SPORT-RETROSPECTIVE/MAY26 (PIX)

Sport-On this day... May 26

A collection of images from May 26 in history and the stories behind them.

25 May 08:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-GERMANY (PIX)

DFB discusses coronavirus pandemic impacts on soccer

Germany’s Football Association (DFB) holds an extraordinary Bundestag meeting to discuss the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on the country’s favourite sport.

25 May 11:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GOLF-CHARITY (TV)

Golf-Woods, Mickelson, Manning and Brady play charity golf match to benefit COVID-19 relief

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning play a charity match at Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida to benefit COVID-19 relief.

24 May 19:00 ET / 19:00 GMT