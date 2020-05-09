REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:30 p.m. GMT/02:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

U.S. women’s soccer team file to appeal equal pay ruling

The U.S. women’s soccer team have filed to appeal a district court decision handed down last week that dismissed their claims for equal pay, a spokesperson for the team said on Friday.

ATP tour chief not ruling out 2020 return

MUMBAI - Despite the growing possibility of a total wipeout of professional tennis this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, ATP Tour chief Andrea Gaudenzi is refusing to give up on 2020 just yet.

NCAA president: Sports won’t return until campuses reopen

College sports will not resume until all students are back on campus, NCAA president Mark Emmert said Friday.

MMA - UFC returns after coronavirus hiatus with two title fights in Florida

The UFC’s planned return to action takes place in Jacksonville, Florida with two title fights topping the UFC 249 card.

