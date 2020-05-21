REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6.30 p.m. GMT/2.30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN

Man United boss Solskjaer says will not tolerate personal agendas

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he will not tolerate players with personal agendas and would rather leave positions in the squad vacant than have them upset the applecart.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TENNIS-TSITSIPAS

Yearly lockdown would be good for planet, says Tsitsipas

The coronavirus pandemic has stalled young Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas’s burgeoning career but he remains philosophical about the current tennis shutdown.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWIMMING

FINA postpones 2020 World Swimming Championships to December 2021 due to COVID-19

This year’s World Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi, scheduled to take place in December, have been pushed back by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swimming’s world governing body FINA said on Thursday.

UPCOMING

SPORT-ANNIVERSARY/NEWCOMBE (TV)

Sport - On this day: Born May 23, 1944: John Newcombe, Australian tennis player

22 May 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

SPORT-RETROSPECTIVE/MAY23 (PIX)

Sport-On this day... May 23

A collection of images from May 23 in history and the stories behind them.

22 May 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SOCCER-SPAIN

Soccer - Spain - La Liga meets with player’s association to discuss re-start date

Organising body La Liga holds a meeting via video link with the Spanish footballers’ association to discuss plans to restart the season, which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, next month.

22 May 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CRICKET-ZAF

Cricket-South Africa planning ‘bio-bubble’ for players

South Africa aim to create a safe ‘bio-bubble’ for players when international cricket returns after studying best practices from Spain’s LaLiga and the German Bundesliga.

22 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT