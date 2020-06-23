REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

TOP STORIES

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-DJOKOVIC/

Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘extremely sorry’ to others

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and then apologised to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organised in Serbia and Croatia.

SPORT-DOPING-BRITAIN-RUNNING/

Britain’s Traynor suspended for two years for doping violation

British long-distance runner Luke Traynor has been handed a two-year suspension from all sport for a doping violation, the UK Anti-Doping agency (UKAD) said on Tuesday.

FOOTBALL-NFL-DET/

Lions owner Firestone Ford steps down, daughter takes over

The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford has stepped down from her role as principal owner and chairman of the National Football League team and will hand the reins over to her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp.

UPCOMING

GOLF-TRAVELERS/

PGA Tour - Travelers Championship - Preview

Top golfers look ahead to the competition at TPC Highlands.

Jun 24

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPORTS-BASEBALL

Some U.S. minor league baseball teams sue insurers for business losses

A group of U.S. minor league baseball teams, on Tuesday, sued several insurers, including a Tokio Marine Holdings Inc unit, over failing to pay out claims for business interruption losses after the cancellation of “much or all” of the league’s season, according to a lawsuit.

23 Jun 15:00 ET / 19:00 GMT

SOCCER

SOCCER-PORTUGAL-SLB-SCL/ (PIX)

Portugal - Primeira Liga - Benfica v Santa Clara

Benfica face Santa Clara in the Primeira Liga.

23 Jun 14:15 ET / 18:15 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-TOT-WHU/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur play West Ham United in the Premier League.

23 Jun 15:15 ET / 19:15 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-FCB-ATB/REPORT (PIX)

Spain - La Liga - Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

23 Jun 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-WORLDCUP/ (TV)

Preview of FIFA’s announcement of the hosts of 2023 women’s World Cup

FIFA will announce the host for the 2023 women’s World Cup on Friday after an online meeting of its Council. Colombia, Japan and a joint bid between Australia and New Zealand are the options.We preview the vote.

24 Jun 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

England - Premier League - Chelsea news conference

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard holds a virtual news conference to discuss Thursday’s match against his former club Manchester City.

24 Jun 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-MCI/PREVIEW (TV)

England - Premier League - Manchester City news conference

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of Thursday’s Premier League match against Chelsea

24 Jun 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-AVA/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Aston Villa

24 Jun 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-NOR-EVE/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Norwich City v Everton

24 Jun 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MUN-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Manchester United v Sheffield United

Manchester United face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

24 Jun 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WLV-BOU/REPORT (PIX)

England - Premier League - Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth

24 Jun 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-INT-SAS/REPORT (PIX)

Italy - Serie A - Inter Milan v Sassuolo

Inter Milan host Sassuolo in Serie A match.

24 Jun 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-SOC-CLV/REPORT

Spain - La Liga - Real Sociedad v Celta Vigo

Real Sociedad play Celta Vigo in La Liga. Includes coverage of Alaves v Osasuna.

24 Jun 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT