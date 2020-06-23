REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-TENNIS-DJOKOVIC/
Djokovic tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘extremely sorry’ to others
BELGRADE (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic, the men’s world number one tennis player, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday and then apologised to all individuals who contracted the virus after playing in an exhibition tournament he organised in Serbia and Croatia.
SPORT-DOPING-BRITAIN-RUNNING/
Britain’s Traynor suspended for two years for doping violation
British long-distance runner Luke Traynor has been handed a two-year suspension from all sport for a doping violation, the UK Anti-Doping agency (UKAD) said on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL-NFL-DET/
Lions owner Firestone Ford steps down, daughter takes over
The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford has stepped down from her role as principal owner and chairman of the National Football League team and will hand the reins over to her daughter Sheila Ford Hamp.
GOLF-TRAVELERS/
PGA Tour - Travelers Championship - Preview
Top golfers look ahead to the competition at TPC Highlands.
Jun 24
HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SPORTS-BASEBALL
Some U.S. minor league baseball teams sue insurers for business losses
A group of U.S. minor league baseball teams, on Tuesday, sued several insurers, including a Tokio Marine Holdings Inc unit, over failing to pay out claims for business interruption losses after the cancellation of “much or all” of the league’s season, according to a lawsuit.
