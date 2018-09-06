REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/

North Korea’s Kim aims for denuclearization within Trump’s first term: Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s Kim Jong Un has given his first time line to achieve denuclearization, aiming for the end of U.S. President Donald Trump’s first term, and has agreed to a third summit with his South Korean counterpart, Seoul officials said on Thursday.

BRITAIN-CHINA-SOUTHCHINASEA-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: British Navy warship sails near South China Sea islands, angering Beijing

Beijing expressed anger on Thursday after a British Royal Navy warship sailed close to islands claimed by China in the South China Sea late last month, saying Britain was engaged in “provocation” and that it had lodged a strong complaint.

U.S.

USA-COURT-KAVANAUGH/

Supreme Court nominee evasive on scope of Trump’s presidential power

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee, embraced judicial independence on Wednesday but sidestepped Senate Democrats’ questions on whether a president can pardon himself or fire a prosecutor investigating him.

STORM-GORDON/

Gordon dumps heavy rains, Hurricane Florence barrels toward Bermuda

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Gordon was expected on Thursday to dump more heavy rains that could cause flooding in central U.S. states as Hurricane Florence, a monster Category 3 storm, churned toward Bermuda, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China warns of retaliation if U.S. slaps new tariffs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will be forced to retaliate if the United States implements any new tariff measures, China’s commerce ministry warned on Thursday, as the world’s two biggest economies remain locked in an intensifying trade war.

UBER-JAPAN/

Uber launches taxi-hailing app in Japan’s Nagoya

TOKYO (Reuters) - Uber Technologies on Thursday said it would launch a taxi-hailing app for taxis operating in Nagoya, as the U.S. firm tries to expand its foothold in a country where it has been blocked from offering its own ridesharing service.

ENTERTAINMENT

CBS-LAWSUIT-COHEN-MOORE/

Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen, Showtime, CBS in $95 million defamation case

Roy Moore, the former U.S. Senate candidate from Alabama, on Wednesday filed a $95 million defamation lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen, claiming he was duped into appearing on the British comedian’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” and falsely portrayed as a sex offender.

AWARDS-OSCARS-HONORARY/

‘Star Wars’ producer Kennedy, Cicely Tyson to get lifetime awards

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Star Wars” producer Kathleen Kennedy and veteran actress Cicely Tyson will receive honorary awards this year, recognizing their lifetime achievements in the movie industry, the Motion Picture Academy said on Wednesday.

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN-DJOKOVIC-MILLMAN/

Djokovic beats heat and Millman to reach U.S. Open semis

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic sweated it out from behind the baseline to beat Australian John Millman 6-3 6-4 6-4 at the U.S. Open on Wednesday and set up a semi-final with Japan’s Kei Nishikori.

BASEBALL-MLB/

MLB roundup: Ohtani shrugs off surgery talk, homers twice

Just a few hours after it was recommended to Shohei Ohtani that he have Tommy John surgery, the two-way player homered twice, singled twice and led the Los Angeles Angels to a 9-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

NATO-MACEDONIA/ (PIX) (TV)

NATO Secretary General visits Macedonia ahead of referendum

NATO Secretary General,Jens Stoltenberg visits the former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia ahead of the country’s referendum on name change and NATO and EU membership.Stoltenberg will meet with President Gjorge Ivanov and Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and hold a joint news conference with Zaev. The visit comes ahead of the country’s September 30 referendum on whether to join NATO.

6 Sep, 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-ERDOGAN/

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets Benin President Patrice Talon

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets Benin President Patrice Talon to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments. (1430 GMT) Two presidents to hold joint news conference in Ankara, Turkey. (1630 GMT)

6 Sep, 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

BRITAIN-RUSSIA/UN (TV)

U.N. Security Council to be updated on the Skripal case in Britain

U.N. Security Council to be updated on the Skripal case in Britain. Britain charged two Russians in absentia on Wednesday with the attempted murder of a former Russian spy and his daughter using a military-grade nerve agent.

6 Sep, 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SERBIA-KOSOVO/EU

Serbia, Kosovo leaders meet in EU capital Brussels in push for border deal

7 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/KAVANAUGH (PIX) (TV)

Confirmation hearings for U.S. top court nominee Kavanaugh resume

The Senate Judiciary Committee resumes confirmation hearings for U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

6 Sep, 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-COURT/KAVANAUGH (PIX)

Senate panel may resume confirmation hearings for Kavanaugh

The Senate Judiciary Committee may resume confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

7 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Fed President Williams takes part in fireside chat

New York Fed President President John C. Williams participates in a fireside chat focused on the regional and national economy and the New York Fed’s outreach efforts. The new head of the influential bank will have a major say in policy, and may hold a separate media event after the appearance with community leaders in Buffalo.

6 Sep, 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SERBIA-RATES/

Serbia’s central bank to announce benchmark rate

Central bank to announce benchmark rate for August. All 11 analysts and traders polled by Reuters this week and last said the bank would keep the rate at 3 percent.

6 Sep, 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD

Global Economy Weekahead

A weekly look at key economic events for the global economy in the coming seven days.

7 Sep

USA-TRADE/CHINA

U.S. comment period on next round of China tariffs ends

The public comment period on Washington’s threatened tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods is set to end at midnight on Thursday in Washington, enabling U.S. President Donald Trump to announce a new round of implementation at any time as early as Friday. China is expected to retaliate.

7 Sep

CHINA-RUSSIA/

China foreign ministry briefs on Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia next week

A senior Chinese diplomat briefs on President Xi Jinping’s visit to Vladivostok next week for a business forum where Russian and Japanese leaders will also be present.

7 Sep, 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/ZHANG YIMOU (PIX) (TV)

Zhang Yimou presented with Venice award, screens new film

Chinese director Zhang Yimou is honoured with the Jaeger-LeCoultre Glory To The Filmmaker 2018 award at the Venice Film Festival ahead of the world premiere of his new film “Ying” (Shadow).

6 Sep, 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/CRONENBERG (PIX) (TV)

David Cronenberg honoured in Venice

Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg is presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement award at the 75th Venice Film Festival.

6 Sep, 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

PEOPLE-DOLORESORIORDAN/ (TV)

London court to hear details of death of Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan

Details of the death of Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish rock group The Cranberries, are due to be made public in a London court on Thursday. Police said the January death of the singer was not suspicious but did not give a cause of death.

6 Sep, 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-BACKTRACK/ (PIX) (TV)

Rural youth programme last stop for troubled teens before prison

For troubled teenagers in the Australian country town of Armidale, BackTrack is the last stop before prison. Taking teens who have been in recurring trouble with the law, have a lack of family support or face challenges in a conventional classroom, BackTrack is a rural-based programme that teaches these youths life skills in the hope they will develop self-worth and turn their lives around.

7 Sep

FASHION-NEW YORK/ (PIX) (TV)

New York Fashion Week - Spring/Summer 2019

Designers debut their collections for Spring/Summer 2019.

7 Sep

FILMFESTIVAL-TIFF/HOMECOMING (TV)

Julia Roberts launches her TV series debut at TIFF

‘Pretty Woman’ star Julia Roberts premieres her first TV series ‘Homecoming’ at the Toronto film festival

7 Sep

SPORTS

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from the U.S. Open women’s semi-finals.

6 Sep, 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT