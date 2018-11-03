REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0060 GMT/0020 ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. GMT/2 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

US-AUSTRALIA-CHINA-TRADE/

Australia trade minister to visit China in sign of thaw

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Australia’s trade minister will travel to China on Sunday, in a sign that political tensions between the two countries may be easing.

US-CUBA-USA/

Cuba lashes out at Trump administration over new sanctions

HAVANA (Reuters) - Cuba on Friday said new sanctions planned by the United States were a futile attempt to change its policies and would only further isolate Washington internationally.

U.S.

US-USA-ELECTION/

Obama warns against fear, Trump touts economy on campaign trail

INDIANAPOLIS/MIAMI (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Barack Obama warned on Friday against rhetoric he said was meant to sow fear as he campaigned in support of Democratic candidates while President Donald Trump hammered a hardline anti-immigration message to energize Republicans.

US-FLORIDA-SHOOTING/

Florida yoga class ‘fought back’ as gunman killed two

A gunman opened fire in a Florida yoga studio on Friday, shooting six people and killing two of them before class members fought back and the attacker killed himself, police and authorities said.

BUSINESS

US-USA-ELECTION-TWITTER-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Twitter deletes over 10,000 accounts that sought to discourage U.S. voting

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) deleted more than 10,000 automated accounts posting messages that discouraged people from voting in Tuesday’s U.S. election and wrongly appeared to be from Democrats, after the party flagged the misleading tweets to the social media company.

US-TESLA-SEC/

U.S. securities regulator subpoenas Tesla on Model 3 production estimates

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over forecasts it made about Model 3 production in 2017, a set of targets the electric vehicle company failed to hit on time.

ENTERTAINMENT

US-FILM-HUNTERKILLER-RUSSIA/

Russia halts release of Hollywood movie that shows Kremlin coup

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia blamed bureaucracy rather than censorship for a decision to halt the release of a Hollywood movie that tells the fictional story of U.S. troops rescuing a Russian president from a Kremlin coup.

US-COLOMBIA-MUSIC-SHAKIRA/

Colombia must invest in education to have peace, singer Shakira says

BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (Reuters) - Colombian must invest more in education if there is to be peace, pop star Shakira said on Friday, during a visit to her home country to close her El Dorado tour and break ground at two schools to be built by her charitable foundation.

SPORTS

US-FOOTBALL-NCAA-UVA-PIT/

Pitt runs past No. 25 Virginia behind Hall’s haul

Senior running back Darrin Hall rushed for 229 yards and three touchdowns to lead visiting Pittsburgh to a 23-13 victory over No. 25 Virginia in ACC play on Friday night at Charlottesville, Va.

US-BASKETBALL-NBA/

NBA roundup: Paul, Rockets halt losing skid

Chris Paul scored a season-high 32 points, and the Houston Rockets opened a five-game road trip by rallying from a 14-point deficit to record a 119-111 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday night.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BERKSHIRE-RESULTS/

Q3 2018 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Earnings Release

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, is expected on Saturday to report higher quarterly operating profits on the back of a strong economy and rebound this year in insurance underwriting. But volatile markets have kept shares basically flat this year despite Berkshire resuming share buybacks in August for the first time since 2012.

3 Nov 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT