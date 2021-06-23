REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 06:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 a.m. ET/10:00 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

Iran official says U.S. has agreed to lift oil, shipping sanctions

Iran said on Wednesday that Washington had agreed to remove all sanctions on Iran’s oil and shipping, and take some senior figures off a blacklist, at talks to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with global powers which are now on a pause.

Hong Kong pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily to print last edition on Thursday

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily said it will print its last edition on Thursday, after a tumultuous year in which it was raided by police and its tycoon owner and other staff were arrested under a new national security law.

Adams leads, Yang concedes, but outcome uncertain in New York City mayoral primary

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police captain who put public safety at the center of his campaign for New York City mayor, was leading a field of 13 Democratic candidates in Tuesday’s primary election, though the outcome likely won’t be known for weeks.

Biden plans new steps to combat U.S. gun violence as violent crime climbs

President Joe Biden plans to unveil new steps to curtail U.S. gun violence on Wednesday, including measures aimed at stemming the flow of firearms used in crimes, after pledging to push for sweeping changes to firearms laws.

U.S. senator presses Amazon, Google on Matter smart-home effort

Amazon.com Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google need to offer more details about how their smart-home devices and virtual assistants will support competition and user privacy, U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote to the companies on Tuesday.

Tesla opens first charging station in China with energy storage facilities

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc said on Wednesday it has opened its first charging station in China with its own solar and energy storage facilities.

Britney Spears gets her day in court, but what will she say?

Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again.

People want trusted news, Reuters Institute says

The coronavirus pandemic stoked hunger for trusted news in a time of global crisis and a clear majority of people want media organisations to be impartial and objective, The Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism said on Wednesday.

Tokyo 2020 organisers ban alcohol, defend allowing spectators

With 30 days to go until the start of an Olympic Games dogged by the coronavirus pandemic and by controversy, Tokyo Olympics organisers decided on Wednesday against selling alcohol at venues while defending plans to allow thousands of spectators.

PREVIEW-Motor racing-Mercedes vow maximum attack at Red Bull’s home track

Formula One champions Mercedes have licked their wounds, looked at what went wrong and promised to come out fighting in Austria this weekend after three painful defeats in a row to leaders Red Bull.

Airline Ryanair holds press conference in Lisbon

Airline Ryanair holds press conference with CEO Michael O’Leary in Lisbon

23 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Catalan jailed leaders expected to leave prison

Jailed leaders of Catalonia’s failed 2017 independence bid are expected to leave Lledoners prison after the Spanish Government announced their pardon at Sant Joan de Vilatorrada, near Barcelona, Spain.

23 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

U.S. Democrats vow ‘long march’ toward voting rights reforms

Democrats in the U.S. Congress suffered a bruising defeat in their drive to pass a major election reform bill but said there are more tools at their disposal to overcome Republican efforts in several states to roll back expanded voting procedures.

23 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Germany’s Merkel answers Bundestag members’ questions one last time

German Chancellor Angela Merkel answers questions asked by members of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag one last time ahead of the Sept. 26 parliamentary elections.

23 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes questions in parliament.

23 Jun 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU, UK officials discuss recent summits with U.S.

Top diplomats from the European Union and Britain discuss recent summit meetings with the United States, and what was achieved.

23 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

At night protests, Palestinian village counters Israeli settler takeover

At nightfall on the outskirts of a tiny village in the occupied West Bank, hundreds of Palestinians blare fog horns, shine lasers and light brush fires that send clouds of smoke in the air.

24 Jun

Biden travels to North Carolina

U.S. President Joe Biden travels to Raleigh, N.C., to encourage vaccinations.

24 Jun

Manufacturers have an answer to higher costs: Pass it on

In 2018, Whirlpool Corp swung to a loss after a tariff-fueled rally in U.S. steel prices drove up its raw-materials costs. This year, it is paying $1 billion for steel and other materials, but the West Michigan appliance maker is on track to post its highest profit in decades.

23 Jun 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

Czech Republic-Central Bank Rates

The Czech National Bank will hold a regular policy meeting and is seen hiking interest rates for the first time since before the coronavirus pandemic started, becoming one of the first in the European Union to shift to tighter policy as the economy recovers.

23 Jun 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

Federal Governor Bowman gives remarks at virtual Fed conference

Federal Reserve Board Gov. Michelle Bowman gives remarks at virtual “Policy Summit 2021: Pathways to Economic Resilience in Our Communities” hosted by Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

23 Jun 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT

SPECIAL REPORT: A power tycoon, while Venezuela goes dark, brightens his image abroad

Previously undisclosed bank, court, and corporate records show how Alejandro Betancourt, after winning contracts for some $2 billion worth of electricity projects in Venezuela, remade himself abroad, even as intended beneficiaries of those projects endure frequent and lengthy blackouts..

23 Jun 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

Yellen testifies before Senate Appropriations subcommittee

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before Senate Appropriations Financial Services and General Government Subcommittee hearing.

23 Jun 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Rosengren speaks on economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren participates in virtual fireside chat on the economy before the National Association of Corporate Directors, New England Chapter.

23 Jun 16:30 ET / 20:30 GMT

Reuters Poll: Analysts outlook on Colombia interest rate

We’ll poll analysts on their outlook for Colombia’s interest rate decision on June 28, after recent anti-government protests sent consumer prices up and caused billions of dollars in economic damage.

24 Jun

Britney Spears gets her day in court - but what will she say?

Britney Spears speaks on Wednesday to the Los Angeles judge who oversees control of her personal and business affairs in an increasingly controversial 13-year arrangement that has seen the pop star swing from meltdown to comeback only to retreat again. HEARING STARTS 1330 PT/ 2030 GMT

23 Jun 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

Indonesia court rules on citizen lawsuit on air pollution

Tired of breathing filthy air, in 2019 a group of residents in Indonesia’s capital Jakarta filed a citizen lawsuit in an attempt to sue the government into taking action on the city’s chronic levels of air pollution. The court is expected to issue its verdict on June 24.

24 Jun

Portugal’s ministers to decide on measures to tackle a COVID infection spike in Lisbon

Portugal’s government to decide on measures to bring down an infection surge in the great Lisbon area.

24 Jun

Australian scientist speaks frog in the name of conservation

Wading through a pond at twilight to talk to frogs has become more than just a childhood passion for Professor Michael Mahony, now an esteemed biologist at the University of Newcastle and renowned conservationist. But the 70 year old amphibian expert fears that these same frogs are now a “canary in the mine” and at risk of not calling back.

24 Jun

UN chief for human rights to speak at SOPA journalism awards

Michelle Bachelet, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, speaks at the Society of Publishers for Asia (SOPA) awards two days before pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily is expected to print its final edition and concerns intensify over media freedoms in Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia. .

24 Jun