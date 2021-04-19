REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 06:00 a.m. GMT/02:00 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 06:00 a.m. GMT/02:00 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA-NEWZEALAND

Families reunite as Australia-New Zealand ‘travel bubble’ begins

Hundreds of passengers from Australia began arriving in New Zealand airports on Monday after authorities reopened borders, a pandemic milestone that allows quarantine-free travel between the countries for the first time in over a year.

CZECH-RUSSIA/

Livid Russia expels 20 Czechs after blast blamed on Skripal suspects

Moscow expelled 20 Czech diplomats on Sunday in a confrontation over Czech allegations that two Russian spies accused of a nerve agent poisoning in Britain in 2018 were behind an earlier explosion at a Czech ammunition depot that killed two people.

U.S.

USA-REFUGEES/SULLIVAN

U.S. officials pledge Biden will raise cap on refugees, but old goal unlikely

U.S. officials said Sunday that President Joe Biden is committed to raising the cap on refugee admissions this year, currently set at 15,000, but indicated it was unlikely he will go as high as the administration’s initial goal of four times that much.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-CDC

Just more than half of U.S. adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose -CDC

Just more than half of U.S. adults have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Sunday, with nearly 130 million people aged 18 years or more having received their first shot.

BUSINESS

CHINA-ANT GROUP/JACK MA

China’s Ant explores ways for Jack Ma to exit as Beijing piles pressure - sources

Ant Group is exploring options for founder Jack Ma to divest his stake in the financial technology giant and give up control, as meetings with Chinese regulators signalled to the company that the move could help draw a line under Beijing’s scrutiny of its business, according to a source familiar with regulators’ thinking and two people with close ties to the company.

JAPAN-ECONOMY/TRADE

Japan’s exports post largest monthly gain since late 2017

Japan’s exports posted their strongest growth in more than three years in March, led by a surge in China-bound shipments, in a sign the economic recovery from last year’s deep coronavirus slump remains intact.

ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-ACM/

Stars come out for Country Music awards show in genre’s hometown, Nashville

Broadcasting before live audiences from country music’s hometown, Nashville, Tennessee, the 56th Academy of Country Music awards show brought a star-studded Sunday night.

SPORTS

SOCCER-EUROPE/BREAKAWAY

Breakaway Super League announced in storm of criticism

Twelve of Europe’s top football clubs launched a breakaway Super League on Sunday, launching what is certain to be a bitter battle for control of the game and its lucrative revenue.

MOTOR-F1-EMILIAROMAGNA/

Verstappen wins at Imola as Hamilton fights back

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a chaotic and crash-halted Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday with Lewis Hamilton second for Mercedes and staying ahead in the championship by a single point.

UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

EARTH-DAY/SOUTHKOREA-HAENYEO (PIX) (TV)

WIDER IMAGE - For South Korea’s youngest ‘sea women’, warming seas mean smaller catches

For decades, South Korea’s iconic Haenyeo, or sea women, have braved icy waves and underwater dangers as free divers to harvest sea creatures in the waters off the country’s coasts. But climate change is threatening to bring challenges that may be more than the women can handle, with possible changes in the sealife they rely on, and rising waters posing new risks to life on the islands.

19 Apr 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal enters third phase of easing COVID-19 lockdown

Most Portuguese regions will enter the third phase of easing the COVID-19 lockdown next week, but stricter rules will stay in place in municipalities where transmission rates remain High schools, universities, cinemas, shopping malls and indoor areas of restaurants will reopen in the vast majority of the 278 municipalities in mainland Portugal but under restrictions designed to reduce the risk of contagion.

19 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/SWISS-VACCINATION (PIX) (TV)

Palexpo center, host of the Car Show, turns into a vaccination center

The Palexpo center, host of the biggest conferences and events in Geneva including the annual Car Show, turns into a vaccination center. Press conf.

19 Apr 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING (TV)

WHO chief Tedros, climate change activist Greta Thunberg give news conf

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), and Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg give news conference on COVID-19 pandemic and new initiative to mobilise youth

19 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SPORTS

SOCCER-UEFA/ (TV)

Soccer - UEFA Executive Committee meeting

The UEFA executive committee meets as European soccer’s governing body is expected to make a decision on the format of the continent’s elite club competitions post-2024. A final decision is also expected to be made on whether Munich, Bilbao and Dublin will host Euro 2020 matches this summer. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin is expected to speak to media at a virtual news conference following the meeting.

19 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

ITALY-BROADBAND/ (PIX)

Cabling Italy: what price the single network as Rome dithers?

When mayor Filippo Tripoli got a phone call from Telecom Italia last December to cable his town in Sicily he was taken by surprise. Bagheria, population 55,000, had already been cabled by rival Open Fiber and another network seemed extravagant.

19 Apr 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

USA-BANKS/FACIALRECOGNITION (PIX)

INSIGHT-U.S. banks deploy AI to monitor customers, workers amid tech backlash

Several U.S. banks have started deploying camera software that can analyze customer preferences, monitor workers and spot people sleeping near ATMs, even as they remain wary about possible backlash over increased surveillance, more than a dozen banking and technology sources told Reuters.

19 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

AGCO-SUPPLYCHAIN/ (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

‘Our factories are hungry’ – U.S. farm machinery maker faces dearth of components

Farmers flush with cash after a run-up in grain prices are clamoring for farm machinery maker AGCO Corp to get them new equipment in time for this year’s harvest.

19 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TURKEY-BONDS/

Turkish treasury taps two bonds in auction

Turkish Treasury to tap 2-year fixed coupon bond and 4-year CPI-indexed bond in auction.

19 Apr 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

CZECH-RUSSIA/

Czech government meeting amid security row with Russia

Czech government convenes a regular meeting, this time amid security row with Russia sparked by findings on Russia’s intelligence involvement in an ammunition depot blasts which killed two people in 2014. Prague expelled 18 personnel from Russia’s embassy, Moscow vowed hard retaliation.

19 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-OPIOIDS/LITIGATION

California counties take opioid makers to trial over deadly epidemic

The first opioid trial since the COVID-19 pandemic began is scheduled to begin in California, over claims brought by several large California counties including Santa Clara and Los Angeles against drugmakers Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Allergan Plc and Endo International. The non-jury trial is being held virtually due to safety concerns. As in other cases brought by local governments around the country, the plaintiffs are seeking to hold the drugmakers liable for the costs of combatting the opioid epidemic. More than 3,400 cases are pending against opioid manufacturers and distributors, pharmacies and pharmacy benefit managers.

19 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CANADA-BUDGET/ (PIX)

Canada presents 2021 budget with stimulus for post-pandemic economic recovery

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present the first federal budget in two years that will offer the support needed to those struggling during the pandemic, plus a plan to boost growth as it recedes.

19 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

UNITED ARLNS-RESULTS/

United Airlines to post Q1 results after the close

United Airlines is due to post first quarter results on Monday after the market closes, with focus on the strength of a travel recovery after a deep hit to demand over the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic

19 Apr 16:15 ET / 20:15 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EU-FOREIGN/ (PIX) (TV)

EU foreign affairs ministers discuss developments in Ukraine, Ethiopia, Czech/Russia

EU Foreign Affairs Ministers will be briefed by the bloc’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, about recent developments in foreign affairs. The ministers will also discuss developments in Ethiopia and Ukraine, along with a new Czech dispute with Russia

19 Apr 03:30 ET / 07:30 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/UN (PIX) (TV)

UN Secretary-General Guterres speaks with Reuters ahead of Earth Day

UN Secretary-General Guterres speaks with Reuters ahead of Earth Day.

19 Apr 04:00 ET / 08:00 GMT

GERMANY-ELECTION/GREENS (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s Greens announce candidate for chancellor

Germany’s ecologist Greens party is due to announce its candidate to replace Angela Merkel as chancellor after federal elections in September. It is expected to name one of its two party leaders, Annalena Baerbock or Robert Habeck.

19 Apr 05:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JOHNSONANDJOHNSON-VACCINE (PIX)

Doctors say clot treatment advice key to U.S. resuming J&J COVID vaccines

Resuming the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in the United States will require clear guidelines for the medical community on how to best treat patients that develop a rare type of blood clot, as well as alerting vaccine recipients to be aware of the telltale symptoms, according to heart doctors and other medical experts.

19 Apr 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

GUATEMALA-CORRUPTION/COURT

Guatemala defies Washington, pushing anti-graft judge from top court

A move blocking Guatemala’s most prominent graft-fighting judge from the bench of its top court despite outspoken backing from the Biden administration sets the Central American nation’s Congress and government on a collision course with Washington.

19 Apr 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs his AK Party central administrative committee meeting

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with the central administrative committee of his AK Party (1300 GMT).

19 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CHINA-XINJIANG/RIGHTS

Human Rights Watch holds a news conference titled ‘China: Crimes Against Humanity Targeting Turkic Muslims’

Human Rights Watch holds news conference and issues report titled “‘Break Their Lineage, Break Their Roots’: Chinese Government Crimes against Humanity Targeting Uyghurs and Other Turkic Muslims.”

19 Apr 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CAPEVERDE-ELECTION/

Cape Verde to announce parliamentary election results

Cape Verde is expected to announce results of Sunday’s parliamentary elections, which will determine the West African country’s next prime minister. Incumbent Ulisses Correia e Silva’s Movement for Democracy (MpD) party was pitted against its main challenger, the African Party for the Independence of Cape Verde (PAICV), lead by Janira Hopffer Almada.

19 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

USA-CONGRESS/MANCHIN (PIX)

West Virginia’s Manchin, union president speak at press club

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), chair of Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, joins United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts Jr., at National Press Club Virtual Headliners event.

19 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

CLIMATE-CHANGE/REPORT (TV)

Release of the final report on the State of the Global Climate in 2020

Global agencies from the U.N. along with the WMO release the final report on the State of the Global Climate in 2020, providing details of climate indicators including extreme weather, land and ocean temperatures, ice retreat and sea level rise.

19 Apr 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-TRENDS (PIX) (GRAPHIC)

GRAPHIC-Where coronavirus cases are rising and falling in the United States

Reuters analyzes each week the trend of coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations and testing in all 50 U.S. states.

19 Apr 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-RACE/GEORGEFLOYD-CONVICTIONS (FACTBOX) (PIX)

FACTBOX- Cases where cops have been tried for murder

Factbox showing past high-profile cases in which cops have been tried for murder.

19 Apr 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AWARDS-OSCARS/RED CARPET (TV)

Heels! Real pants! ‘Teeny’ Oscars red carpet signals return to glamor

After a year of virtual awards show and Zoom glimpses into the homes of dressed down actors, celebrity watchers are looking forward to the Oscars red carpet - albeit on a limited scale.

19 Apr 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/IMMIGRATION

U.S. Supreme Court hears dispute over green cards for migrants with temporary status

U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in dispute over whether immigrants who have been granted temporary protected status may apply for permanent residency if they entered the U.S. illegally.

19 Apr 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

LOUISIANA-ACCIDENT/

U.S. Coast Guard to give update on fate of 12 missing from capsized boat off Louisiana

The U.S. Coast Guard and transportation safety officials give update on fate of 12 crew members missing from an oil industry vessel that capsized in hurricane-force winds last week in the the Gulf of Mexico off Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

19 Apr 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT