REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

GLOBAL

Bombs kill 138, wound hundreds in Easter attacks on Sri Lanka churches, hotels

COLOMBO (Reuters) - Easter Day bomb blasts at three Sri Lankan churches and four hotels killed 138 people and wounded more than 400, hospital and police officials said, following a lull in major attacks since the end of the civil war 10 years ago.

Hungry for change, Ukrainians tipped to elect comedian as president

KIEV (Reuters) - Ukrainians voted on Sunday in an election expected to thrust a comedian with no prior political experience and few detailed policies into the presidency of a nation at war and hungry for change.

U.S.

FBI arrests leader of armed group stopping migrants in New Mexico

TAOS, N.M. (Reuters) - The FBI on Saturday said it had arrested Larry Hopkins, the leader of an armed group that is stopping undocumented migrants after they cross the U.S.-Mexico border into New Mexico.

Doves, heartbreak and hope on 20th anniversary of Columbine High massacre

LITTLETON, Colo. (Reuters) - A week-long series of events commemorating the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre culminated on Saturday with a remembrance ceremony celebrating the lives of the 13 victims slain in the rampage.

BUSINESS

Financial market ‘pause party’ makes Fed rate cut less likely

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Risk-taking has been the rage since the Federal Reserve quit hiking interest rates at the end of last year. U.S. stocks are back near record highs and investors are stockpiling the lowest-grade corporate bonds with onlya smidgen of extra compensation for the added risk.

U.S. intelligence says Huawei funded by Chinese state security: report

(Reuters) - U.S. intelligence has accused Huawei Technologies of being funded by Chinese state security, The Times said on Saturday, adding to the list of allegations faced by the Chinese technology company in the West.

ENTERTAINMENT

Pop singer Adele parts with husband

LONDON (Reuters) - British pop singer Adele and her husband have separated, her representatives said on Saturday.

Rapper Kodak Black arrested in New York on drug, weapons charges

(Reuters) - Rapper Kodak Black was released from custody by the New York State Police on Thursday after being arrested on drug and gun charges while coming across the Canada-U.S. border near Niagara Falls, police said.

SPORTS

Soccer: England women must win trophies before fighting for equal pay - Duggan

BARCELONA (Reuters) - England women’s forward Toni Duggan says her nation must match the achievements of three-times world champions the United States and “put trophies on the table” before they also ask for equal conditions as the men’s team.

Sounders brace for angry Rapids

The Colorado Rapids were left seeing red after their last match Saturday at Orlando City.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CANADA-POLITICS/ALBERTA-CONSERVATIVES (PIX)

Alberta vote exposes cracks in Conservative Party leadership Jason Kenney’s win in Alberta should help the Conservative Party build momentum going into a tough Canadian national election in October, but it highlights the difficulties that the relatively unknown federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer has with his more visible and controversial allies — Kenney and Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

22 Apr

JAPAN-EMPEROR/CROWNPRINCE-PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

FACTBOX-Incoming Emperor Naurihito’s life a series of firsts

A factbox highlighting key aspects of Crown Prince Naruihito’s person and life.

22 Apr

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM (PIX)

Palestinians quietly police Jerusalem’s east in defiance of Israel

Israeli police may be the law in East Jerusalem, but when Palestinians there need a crime solved they often turn to their own, undeclared security men, whose mission is quietly defying Israel’s 51-year rule by asserting control while keeping order.

22 Apr

SPAIN-ELECTION/PROFILES

A glossy catalogue: Spain’s new PM will be young and urbane Ahead of an election fraught with uncertainty, Spaniards can predict one thing: regardless of ideology, their next leader will be a young, cosmopolitan white man.

22 Apr

TURKEY-ELECTION/COMMUNIST (PIX) (TV)

Turkey’s wall-busting ‘communist mayor’ takes aim at jobs, debt

One of the first things Turkey’s only communist mayor did when he took office this month was knock down the walls that were erected around the town hall when the national government ousted his predecessor and installed a trustee in 2016. Since then, debt in the central district of Tunceli province has ballooned and unemployment has shot up. Now that the walls are leveled, the new mayor says those are his priorities.

22 Apr

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

JAPAN-EMPEROR/PROFILE (PIX) (TV)

FACTBOX-Japan’s abdicating Emperor Akihito devoted life to outreach

A factbox highlighting events from Emperor Akihito’s life ahead of his April 30 abdication.

22 Apr

COLOMBIA-CENBANK/

POLL-Colombia central bank likely to hold rate at April meeting

Colombia’s seven-member central bank board is likely to hold the interest rate steady at its April meeting, analysts said in a Reuters survey.

22 Apr

TESLA-SELFDRIVING/

Tesla autonomy day

Tesla plans a day for investors focused on the electric vehicle maker’s self-driving efforts. The event, which will be webcast, is being held at the company’s headquarters in Palo Alto in Silicon Valley. Investors will take test-drives during the day and hear from senior executives working on autonomy.

22 Apr

BRAZIL-INVESTMENT/CHINA-USA

Brazil announces 2018 and Q1 2019 investment figures for China, U.S.

Brazil’s economy ministry plans to announce 2018 full-year and first-quarter 2019 inbound investment figures for China and the United States, among other countries.

22 Apr

BOMBARDIER-RAIL/

Bombardier sees higher sales from retrofitting trains

Canada’s Bombardier sees higher sales from retrofitting existing rail cars, as it works to diversify its business away from building new ones, while reducing the risk of delivery delays.

22 Apr

PORTUGAL-EUROGROUP/CENTENO

Interview with Eurogroup head and Portugal’s finance minister Centeno

Reuters interviews head of Eurogroup and Portugal’s finance minister Mario Centeno about Brexit, the slowdown of the global and European economy, EU monetary and banking reforms, as well as the country’s financial challenges.

22 Apr

ODDLY ENOUGH

THAILAND-SEAHOME/ (TV)

Thai navy attempts to tow floating house off Phuket coast to shore

Thai navy attempts to tow in floating sea stead house belonging to U.S. national Chad Elwartowski and his Thai partner Supranee Thepdet to shore. Both have been accused of violating Thai sovereignty and could face the death sentence for setting up their offshore home.

22 Apr