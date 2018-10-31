REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

INDONESIA-CRASH

Indonesian rescue workers believe fuselage of crashed plane found

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesian search and rescue workers believe they have found the fuselage of a Lion Air passenger jet that crashed with 189 people on board, and are also trying to confirm the origin of an underwater “ping” signal, officials said on Wednesday.

SAUDI-KHASHOGGI-TURKEY/

Saudi prosecutor discusses Khashoggi case with Turkish intelligence: Demiroren agency

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor held talks overnight with Turkish intelligence officials over the investigation into the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Demiroren news agency said.

U.S.

PENNSYLVANIA-SHOOTING/

Trump visits Pittsburgh to console but stirs anger among protesters

PITTSBURGH (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday visited the Pittsburgh synagogue attacked by an anti-Semitic gunman and lit candles for each of the 11 slain worshipers, while thousands protested his presence in the city and victims’ families began burying their dead.

USA-IMMIGRATION-CITIZENSHIP/

Trump targets U.S. birthright citizenship as elections loom

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - With congressional elections a week away, President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he will seek to scrap the right of citizenship for U.S.-born children of non-citizens and illegal immigrants as he tries again to dramatically reshape immigration policies.

BUSINESS

SPACEX-STARLINK-INSIGHT/

Musk shakes up SpaceX in race to make satellite launch window: sources

SEATTLE/ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk flew to the Seattle area in June for meetings with engineers leading a satellite launch project crucial to his space company’s growth.

FACEBOOK-RESULTS/

Facebook expects rising costs to combat scandals to moderate after 2019

Facebook Inc on Tuesday relieved investors by forecasting that margins would stop shrinking after 2019 as costs from scandals ease up, sending shares up despite a second-straight quarter with record-low user growth.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-KANYE-WEST/

Saying ‘I’ve been used,’ Kanye West distances himself from politics

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Three weeks after a bizarre White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, rapper Kanye West said on Tuesday he was distancing himself from politics.

FILM-NUTCRACKER/

Disney tells a different ‘Nutcracker’ story on the big screen

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “The Nutcracker,” the beloved holiday season tale of toys that come to life, moves from the ballet stage to the big screen in an action-adventure story being released by the Walt Disney Co on Friday.

SPORTS

OLYMPICS-2026/CALGARY

Calgary Olympic committee recommends city scrap 2026 Winter Games bid

Calgary’s Olympic assessment committee on Tuesday recommended the city scrap a bid for the 2026 Winter Games after a funding row with the Canadian government.

SOCCER-FIFA/

World Cup expansion possible for 2022, says Infantino

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday that football’s governing body is looking into the possibility of increasing the number of teams at the 2022 World Cup and sharing the hosting rights of an expanded tournament with other nations in the region.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/ (PIX)

Poll looks at key races in Arizona, Florida and Kansas

A Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics opinion poll looks at the state of play in Senate and governors races in Arizona, Florida and Kansas.

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

CUBA-USA/UN

U.N. General Assembly due to vote on the 27th annual resolution calling for the U.S. to lift economic embargo on Cuba

U.N. General Assembly due to vote on the 27th annual resolution calling for the U.S. to lift economic embargo on Cuba. The U.S. voted against such resolutions for 24 years but abstained for the first time 2016 as Washington and Havana forged a closer relationship. However, the Trump administration again voted no in 2017 and this year plans to present eight amendments on Cuba’s human rights record. It is unclear if the U.S. has enough support for the amendments to be adopted.

31 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

LEBANON-GOVERNMENT/AOUN

Lebanese President Michel Aoun to speak in a televised interview

Lebanese President Michel Aoun is due to speak in a televised interview marking the second anniversary of his election as president by parliament, the presidency said in a statement.

31 Oct 14:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/KANSAS (PIX)

Reuters/Ipsos poll on state of play in Kansas governor’s race

A Reuters/Ipsos/UVA Center for Politics opinion poll looks at the state of play in the Kansas governor’s race, a matchup between state secretary Kris Kobach — a prominent supporter of Trump’s claims of voter fraud — and Democrat Laura Kelly, a state senator.

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-STORES/ (PIX) (TV)

New Venezuela stores are flush with products - if you have greenbacks

Raging hyperinflation and a recent change to foreign exchange laws in Venezuela have given rise to stores that sell an ample array of products but require payment in greenbacks or the equivalent amount in local bolivar currency.

31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HALLOWEEN-DAY/WEST HOLLYWOOD (PIX) (TV)

Halloween is celebrated at West Hollywood Carnaval

West Hollywood stages its annual Halloween Carnaval.

31 Oct 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

MYANMAR-HAIR/ (PIX)

“The colour of pearls”: Myanmar’s trade in human hair is booming

Hair helps pay the rent for Za Za Lin, whose eyes filled with tears as her long black mane was combed, cut, and untangled by practiced hands at a roadside market stall in Myanmar’s commercial hub of Yangon.

1 Nov

ARMENIA-PARLIAMENT/

Armenian parliament to hold formal election of Prime Minister to clear way for snap election

Armenian parliament is expected to hold a formal election of new prime minister after it failed to elect him a week ago. If it fails twice, the legislature will be dissolved and early parliamentary elections called - plan that was offered by the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who wants the vote to be held in December

1 Nov

MADAGASCAR-ELECTION/

Preview of Madagascar elections on November 7

Preview of Madagascar elections on November 7 - this entry will be updated on Monday October 29 with more details

1 Nov

MADAGASCAR-ELECTION/CAMPAIGNING (TV)

A look at the three main candidates in Madagascar election

Incumbent Madagascar President Hery Rajaonarimampianina and two of his predecessors - Andry Rajoelina, who seized power in a coup in 2009, and Marc Ravalomanana, the man he ousted - are the three most powerful politicians in Madagascar will vie for the post at an election scheduled for November, part of a move aimed at defusing a political crisis on the Indian Ocean island.

1 Nov

ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Home after years in exile and rebellion, an Ethiopian politician talks about freedom and fears

A year ago, rebel leader Berhanu Nega was launching attacks against Ethiopia from neighbouring Eritrea and faced a death penalty at home. 1 Nov

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA/BORDER (TV)

DMZ no-fly zone comes into effect

South and North Korea to set up a no-fly zone over their heavily fortified border in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ). The zone will extend 40 kilometres north and south from the Military Demarcation Line in the East and 20 kilometres in the West for fixed-wing aircraft.

1 Nov 21:30 ET / 01:30 GMT

TURKEY-POLITICS/KURDS

Co-leaders of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party speak to media

Co-chairs of Turkey’s pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), Pervin Buldan and Sezai Temelli, to make statements to reporters about the current political situation in Turkey ahead of local elections scheduled for next March.

1 Nov

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

PENNSYLVANIA-SHOOTING/JEWISH DEFENSE (PIX) (TV)

Jewish Americans trained in firearm defense at Pennsylvania academy

Jewish Americans are trained to use firearms in response to an active shooter at an Israeli Defense Academy in Pennsylvania following a deadly shooting at a synagogue in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

31 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

TENNESSEE-EXECUTION/

Tennessee to execute inmate using electric chair

Tennessee is scheduled to execute Edmund Zagorski on Nov. 1. He has requested the state use an electric chair rather than lethal injection. Zagorski was convicted of murdering John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter in a drug deal and stealing the money they had on them to purchase a large quantity of marijuana, court documents showed.

1 Nov

NORTHKOREA-SEXCRIMES/

Human Rights Watch news conference on sexual violence in North Korea

Human Rights Watch will hold a mews conference in Seoul to release a new report on sexual violence against women in North Korea.

1 Nov 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/MEETING

Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting on banking related agenda

Federal Reserve Board holds open meeting to discuss discuss proposed rules that would modify the enhanced prudential standard framework for large banking organizations, in Washington.

31 Oct 10:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

AIG-RESULTS/ (PIX)

AIG to report third quarter results after larger than expected disaster losses

Analysts are waiting to learn whether AIG will come closer to earning an underwriting profit in its general insurance unit when the insurer reports third quarter results on Wednesday. The results follow AIG’s recent estimate of as much as $1.7 billion in catastrophe losses for the quarter, far exceeding analysts’ expectations.

31 Oct 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

GM-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Q3 2018 General Motors Co Earnings Release

General Motors due to report third-quarter earnings

31 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

GM-RESULTS/

GM expected to report slightly lower third-quarter profit

General Motors Co is expected to report a slightly smaller third-quarter profit on Wednesday due to rising steel and aluminum costs and and slumping demand in China, but investors will watch whether the Detroit automaker maintains its full-year earnings forecast.

31 Oct 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

MONEY-INVESTING/ESG

Unlikely activists: money mangers push for climate, social good

NB FOR EDITORS: EMBARGO FOR 8 AM ET 10/31

There is now $12 trillion in money being managed in the U.S. with an eye to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) criteria, according to the new report by the US SIF, a nonprofit hub for sustainable investing. That is up 38 percent in just two years, from $8.7 trillion in 2016.

31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TRADE

Dexeu’s Suella Braverman, Falconer at Chatham House

Chatham House to host a day’s session on trade and protectionism. Dexeu’s Suella Braverman and Trade negotiator Crawford Falconer speaking.

1 Nov

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

LIBYA-CULTURE/THEATRE (PIX)

A Libyan theatre group is fighting against the odds

Looking up in despair, a woman holds a dying young man as the sounds of gunfire rings out on a theater stage in the Libyan capital. A 62-member group of young Libyans is using the theater as a way to come to grips with the daily violence and conflict gripping the North African country since the toppling of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

31 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HALLOWEEN-DAY/USA (PIX) (TV)

Halloween is celebrated across the US

Halloween is celebrated across the US

31 Oct 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids

31 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT