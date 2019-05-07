REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS/

Two Reuters reporters freed in Myanmar after more than 500 days in jail

YANGON (Reuters) - Two Reuters journalists jailed in Myanmar after they were convicted of breaking the Official Secrets Act walked free from a prison on the outskirts of Yangon on Tuesday after spending more than 500 days behind bars.

CHINA-MILITARY-CARRIER-EXCLUSIVE/

Exclusive: Analysts - Images show construction on China’s third - and largest - aircraft carrier

HONG KONG/BEIJING(Reuters) - Construction of China’s first full-sized aircraft carrier is well under way, according to satellite images obtained and analyzed by a U.S. think tank.

U.S.

USA-TRUMP-ATTORNEYS/

Mueller report justifies obstruction charges vs Trump: ex-U.S. Justice Department officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Almost 500 former U.S. Justice Department officials said on Monday in a joint statement that the Mueller report’s findings would justify obstruction charges against President Donald Trump if he were not currently occupying the White House.

USA-TRUMP-CONGRESS/

U.S. Democrats edge toward court battles over Mueller, Trump’s taxes

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. congressional Democrats edged closer on Monday to fighting two legal battles - one over the Mueller report and one over President Donald Trump’s tax returns - after administration officials stonewalled lawmakers’ requests for those documents.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA/

China vice premier going to U.S. for trade talks despite Trump threats

BEIJING/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will visit the United States this week for trade talks, Beijing said on Tuesday, playing down a sudden increase in tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to impose new tariffs.

SAMSUNG-ELEC-FOLD/

Samsung Electronics says no anticipated shipping date yet for Galaxy Fold

SEOUL (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday it cannot confirm the shipping date for its foldable device Galaxy Fold yet and apologized to its pre-order customers in the United States for the delay.

ENTERTAINMENT

USA-MET-BALL/

Lady Gaga takes on ‘Camp’ at Met Gala in gowns, underwear

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Pop superstar Lady Gaga made a grand entrance at New York’s annual Met Gala on Monday, wearing a voluminous bright pink dress that she shed on the red carpet to reveal three other outfits layered underneath, including a bra and underwear, her interpretation of the evening’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

TELEVISION-GAME-OF-THRONES-STARBUCKS/

‘We’re sorry!’ says ‘Game of Thrones,’ as Starbucks makes a cameo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - “Game of Thrones” may be a medieval fantasy but Sunday’s episode had a distinctly modern touch when a stray Starbucks cup made an unexpected cameo in the fictional Westeros kingdom of dragons and zombies, sending fans into a frenzy.

SPORTS

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-GSW-RECAP/

Harden scores 38 as Rockets level series with Warriors

James Harden paired a game-high 38 points with 10 rebounds while Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker provided ample support as the Houston Rockets squared their Western Conference semifinal series against the visiting Golden State Warriors with a 112-108 victory in Game 4 on Monday.

TENNIS-ATP-GIMELSTOB/

Djokovic backs Gimelstob’s decision to quit ATP board

(Reuters) - World number one Novak Djokovic said Justin Gimelstob made a ‘wise decision’ to step down from the ATP board of directors but also suggested he might make a return in the future.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SPAIN-POLITICS/RIVERA (PIX) (TV)

Spain’s PM to meet Ciudadanos leader Rivera

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to meet the leader of centre-right-party Ciudadanos party Albert Rivera as a part of a round of contacts with political parties following the results of a general election that left him as the most likely leader to form a government.

7 May 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

USA-ABORTION/GEORGIA (PIX)

Georgia governor to sign heartbeat abortion ban, joining other states

Georgia’s Republican governor on Tuesday is expected to sign one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the United States, outlawing abortion if a doctor can detect a heartbeat, part of a concerted effort by abortion opponents to restrict abortion rights in states across the country.

7 May 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

GERMANY-USA/POMPEO MERKEL (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo minister visits Germany’s Merkel

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travels to Germany to hold talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

7 May 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-CHINA/FOOD (PIX)

SPECIAL REPORT-How a Chinese venture in Venezuela made millions while locals grew hungry

A Chinese company, according to prosecutors, bribes its way into a multi-billion dollar development contract in Venezuela and leaves the intended beneficiaries of one food project hungry.

7 May 12:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

COLORADO-MAGIC MUSHROOMS/ (PIX)

Denver to vote on whether to decriminalize ‘magic mushrooms’

Denver voters will decide on Tuesday whether to decriminalize possession of small amounts of the hallucinogenic drug psilocybin, which would make it the first U.S. city to halt prosecution of people caught with psychedelic mushrooms.

7 May 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

SPAIN-POLITICS/IGLESIAS (PIX) (TV)

Spain’s PM to meet Podemos leader Iglesias

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to meet the leader of anti-austerity party Unidas Podemos party Pablo Iglesias as a part of a round of contacts with political parties following the results of a general election that left him as the most likely leader to form a government.

7 May 17:00 ET, 21:00 GMT

GERMANY-USA/POMPEO MAAS (TV)

Pompeo, German Foreign Minister Maas speak to reporters in Berlin

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas speak to reporters after discussing bilateral and international issues such as Venezuela, Syria and eastern Ukraine.

7 May 16:15 ET, 20:15 GMT

USA-POMPEO/BRITAIN-HUNT (PIX) (TV)

US Secretary of State Pompeo meets Foreign Secretary Hunt in London visit

US Secretary of State Pompeo to meet British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in London.

8 May

USA-POMPEO/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits London

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits London. There he will meet with Prime Minister Theresa May and Foreign Secretary Hunt to discuss shared global priorities. He will also give a speech on the U.S.-UK Special Relationship.

8 May

USA-POMPEO/BRITAIN-RELATIONSHIP (PIX) (TV)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks on the UK ‘special relationship’

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits London and gives a speech on the U.S.-UK Special Relationship.

8 May

SAFRICA-ELECTION/ (TV) (GRAPHIC)

ANC seeks to hold onto power in election that will determine South Africa’s next president

South Africa’s governing African National Congress faces its toughest election yet on Wednesday as it seeks to retain control over parliament and provincial legislatures amid mounting frustration at gaping racial inequalities and rampant graft, a generation after coming to power in the country’s first all-race poll.

8 May

USA-POMPEO/BRITAIN-MAY (PIX) (TV)

US Secretary of State Pompeo meets PM May on London visit

US Secretary of State Pompeo to meet with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

8 May

EGYPT-LIFE/ (PIX)

Egypt teaches students about love and marriage in attempt to curb divorce

Egypt has launched a new project called “Mawadda” that teaches university students how to choose the right partner and handle conflicts in marriage. The aim is to curb the divorce rate, which has been rising.

8 May

USA-TRUMP/BARR (PIX)

U.S. House panel votes on whether to cite attorney general for contempt

Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee votes on whether to cite Attorney General William Barr for contempt of Congress over his failure to give them unredacted version of Mueller report.

8 May

MYANMAR-ROHINGYA/CULTURE (PIX) (TV)

Rohingya violinist enjoys reviving his culture in Bangladesh’s camps

Rohingya refugee Amir Ali, who used to be a violinist in his native Rakhine state, finds joy in Bangladesh’s camps by playing in a band. While life in the camp is bleak and monotonous, refugees are reviving their culture which was under threat in Myanmar.

8 May 00:30 ET

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-CRIME/CULT (PIX)

Trial begins for alleged sex cult guru Keith Raniere

Opening arguments are scheduled in the trial of Keith Raniere, who is charged with engaging in sex trafficking, child exploitation and other crimes as the leader of a secretive organization called Nxivm. The case is before U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn.

7 May 13:30 ET, 17:30 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

WESTJET AIRLINES-RESULTS/ (PIX)

WestJet Airlines reports quarterly earnings after MAX groundings

WestJet Airlines reports first quarter earnings after suspending its 2019 guidance earlier in the year following the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX. Analysts and investors will be looking for details on whether the grounding will impact costs during future quarters.

7 May 14:00 ET, 18:00 GMT

PETROBRAS-DIVESTMENT/REFINERIES (PIX)

Brazil’s Petrobras plan to end refining monopoly comes with caveat

Brazil’s Petroleo Brasileiro SA drew plaudits from investors last week for announcing a plan to sell off eight of its refineries in a process that could rake in some $15 billion.

7 May 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

EUROZONE-ITALY/FORECASTS

Italy in the spotlight as EU Commission publishes new economic forecasts

The European Commission publishes its new economic forecasts on growth, inflation, debt and deficit of European Union countries, with Italy likely in the spotlight as the country’s debt last year was higher than initially predicted by Brussels - increasing risks of a new dispute over Italy’s budget after EU elections in May.

7 May 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

ALLERGAN-RESULTS/

Allergan to report Q1 results

Allergan Plc is expected to report quarterly results on Tuesday, and investors will focus on sales of Botox, the blockbuster anti-wrinkle injection that currently dominates the market. Investor focus will also be on comments about Allergan’s drug pipeline after a key experimental treatment failed a trial earlier this year and its eye drug Restasis faces impending competition.

7 May 12:30 ET, 16:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia’s FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia’s Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday.

7 May 16:00 ET, 20:00 GMT

USA-FED/KAPLAN

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Kaplan participates in moderated Q&A

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan participates in moderated question-and-answer session before event hosted by the Tsinghua University School of Economics and Management, in Beijing, China.

7 May 11:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

SPRINT CORP-RESULTS/

Q4 2018 Sprint Corp Earnings Release

Sprint Corp is expected to report fourth-quarter decline in earnings year-over-year but a marginal rise in revenue when it reports its results on Wednesday.

7 May 20:05 ET

EUROZONE-ECONOMY/FORECASTS (PIX) (TV)

EU Commission publishes its quarterly economic forecasts for the euro zone economy

The European Commission publishes its spring economic forecasts for the economy of the euro zone and the European Union.

7 May 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/DEVELOPERS-PHONE

Google rumored to release new phones

Google on Tuesday is rumored to be releasing versions of its Pixel smartphones half the price of its flagship versions and they are rumored for the first time to be sold in T-Mobile stores.

7 May 18:00 ET, 22:00 GMT

ALPHABET-GOOGLE/DEVELOPERS (TV)

Google announces new software features at annual I/O conference

Google hosts its annual conference for software developers and announces several new features based on artificial intelligence techniques.

7 May 17:30 ET, 21:30 GMT

LYFT-RESULTS/ (PIX)

Lyft posts quarterly results

Ride-hailing company Lyft is expected to post its results for the first time since its market debut. Investors will be on the lookout for more details on the company’s strategies to compete with Uber, which has its own public market debut at the end of the week.

7 May 20:00 ET

CRUDE-TECHNOLOGY/OTC

Equipment suppliers, oil producers look for technology to revive offshore projects

Companies that provide equipment and services to drill and manage wells miles beneath the ocean surface bring their wares to the Offshore Technology Conference in Houston on May 6-9.

8 May

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-GAME OF THRONES/FRANCE-WINE (PIX)

A Game of Thrones fan in France creates his own version of Dornish wine

Thibault Bardet, a French winemaker and Game of Thrones fan, developed his own version of “Dornish” red and a vintage paying homage to wine-lover Tyrion Lannister, at the Vignobles Bardet winery in the Bordeaux region. Thirty thousand bottles later, HBO told him stop.

7 May 10:00 ET, 14:00 GMT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/GERMANY-PRESIDENT (PIX) (TV)

Prince Charles, wife Camilla arrive in Germany and meet President Steinmeier

Prince Charles and his wife Camilla arrive in Berlin for a four-day visit to Germany where they are received by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier who holds a largely ceremonial role.

7 May 12:45 ET, 16:45 GMT