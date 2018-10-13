REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

SAUDI-POLITICS-DISSIDENT

Turkey obtains recordings of saudi journalist’s purported killing: paper

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s investigation into the disappearance of prominent Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi has revealed recordings made on his Apple Watch purportedly indicating he was tortured and killed, a Turkish newspaper reported on Saturday.

TURKEY-SECURITY-USA

Freed pastor Brunson leaves Turkey, due in U.S. Saturday

IZMIR, Turkey (Reuters) - A U.S. pastor was flown out of Turkey on Friday after a court freed him from two years of detention, in a step that could improve U.S.-Turkish ties strained by disputes over Syria, Iran and Ankara’s planned purchase of Russian military equipment.

U.S.

STORM-MICHAEL

Death toll from Michael seen rising as Florida towns remain cut off

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - The death toll was expected to rise this weekend in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael as hundreds remained unaccounted for along the Florida Panhandle where decimated communities remained cutoff and in the dark.

DETROIT-BODIES

Bodies of 11 babies found hidden in former funeral home in Detroit: police

The bodies of 11 babies were found hidden at a former funeral home in Detroit on Friday after authorities received an anonymous letter leading them to the remains, police said.

BUSINESS

FACEBOOK-CYBER

Facebook now says data breach affected 29 million users, details impact

Cyber attackers stole data from 29 million Facebook accounts using an automated program that moved from one friend to the next, Facebook Inc (FB.O) announced on Friday, as the social media company said its largest-ever data theft hit fewer than the 50 million profiles it initially reported.

CA-TECHNOLOGIES-M-A-BROADCOM

Broadcom gets EU antitrust nod for CA Technologies deal

Chipmaker Broadcom Inc said on Friday it has obtained antitrust clearance from the European Union for its $19-billion deal to acquire software company CA Technologies Inc.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS-EUGENIE

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter marries in Gatsbyesque splendor

WINDSOR, England (Reuters) - Hollywood stars joined Queen Elizabeth and her family for Britain’s second major royal wedding this year, as the monarch’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.

PEOPLE-HUGH-HEFNER

Hugh Hefner’s trademark black pajamas to hit auction block

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Playboy founder Hugh Hefner’s trademark black silk pajamas and red smoking jacket are going up for sale as part of an auction of his belongings, including his complete set of Playboy magazines.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

NFL notebook: ‘We believe in Eli,’ Giants coach says

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur told reporters Friday that the team is not considering benching quarterback Eli Manning.

BASKETBALL-NBA-OKC-GEORGE-BUTLER

Thunder’s George takes Butler’s side in dispute

Oklahoma City’s Paul George says he can somewhat relate to the situation involving shooting guard Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves, and George has a message.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-TRUMP/BRUNSON (PIX) (TV)

Trump says freed pastor to arrive in United States, visit White House President Trump says the pastor who was at the center of a diplomatic spat between Turkey and the United States will land at a military base near Washington and likely visit the White House.

13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GERMANY-POLITICS/BAVARIA (TV)

Bavarians elect a new state parliament

For decades the conservative Christian Social Union (CSU) has run the state of Bavaria - famous for BMWs, beer festivals and the Bayern Munich soccer club. At the Oct. 14 state election, the CSU is likely to lose its absolute majority which would also have grave implications for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government in Berlin, where the CSU is an important ally.

14 Oct

IRAN-POLICTICS/ROUHANI (PIX) (TV)

Iran’s Rouhani will deliver a speech at Tehran University Iranian President Hassan Rouhani will deliver a speech at Tehran University where the students might be allowed to ask their questions and raise their concerns. The students are expected to press Rouhani on management of the high prices and also his failed electoral promise to release opposition figures Mir Hossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karroubi, under house arrest for seven years.

14 Oct

IMF-WORLDBANK/ (PIX) (TV)

International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group hold their annual meeting

International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group hold their annual meeting at Nusa Dua on Indonesia’s resort island of Bali.

14 Oct

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

STORM-MICHAEL/DISABILITIES (PIX)

Disabled, poor struggled to escape Hurricane Michael’s wrath Evacuating people from a fast-moving hurricane requires extraordinary efforts if they have disabilities, and advocates were on the ground Friday to weigh whether Florida came through for its impaired citizens as Hurricane Michael bore down.

13 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

STORM-MICHAEL/CATS

Florida wild cat sanctuary caught in hurricane’s path “Saint” the mountain lion was pacing nervously in his pen and crying days before Hurricane Michael cut a path of destruction through the Bear Creek Feline Center, a refuge of 23 wild cats near Florida’s Panama City.

13 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

SEARS-BANKRUPTCY/

Iconic U.S. retailer Sears could file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday

Sears Holdings Corp is expected to filed for bankruptcy by Monday, throwing into doubt the future of the century-old retailer that once dominated U.S. malls but has withered in the age of internet shopping.

14 Oct

BRITAIN-ECONOMY/AUTOMATION (GRAPHIC, PIX)

INSIGHT-UK turns to robots as Brexit slows flow of foreign workers

James Gibbs, 27, stands in charge of three clattering pieces of machinery which are older than he is, as two other factory workers steadily feed in semi-finished metal parts by hand.

Every 20 seconds, a worker takes a small part, places it on a white plastic spindle, holds it between two fast-spinning grinders, checks its dimensions and then drops it in a tray of components destined to go into Volvo truck brakes.

Soon, however, robotic arms and sensor equipment may replace the two Polish and Hungarian workers on the production line at Muller Precision Engineering’s plant in Redditch, central England — in part due to growing labour shortages since Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016.

14 Oct

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-LONDON/BEAUTIFULBOY (PIX) (TV)

Father and son drama “Beautiful Boy” shows at London Film Festival

Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet star in family drama “Beautiful Boy”, which has its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival.

13 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

FILM-BOXOFFICE/ (PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

Top five films at the North American box office Preliminary box office ticket results identifies the top five films at the North American box office.

14 Oct