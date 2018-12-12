REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/5 a.m ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/5 a.m ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

BRITAIN-EU/

UK’s PM May vows to fight on, warning Brexit is in peril

British Prime Minister Theresa May vowed on Wednesday to fight a challenge to her leadership of the Conservative Party, saying a change now would delay or even imperil Britain’s planned divorce from the European Union.

FRANCE-SECURITY/

French police hunt Strasbourg Christmas market attacker

Security forces were searching across northeastern France on Wednesday for a gunman who killed two people and wounded 12 others at a Christmas market in the eastern city of Strasbourg.

U.S.

USA-COURT-ASYLUM/

Trump administration asks top court to restore asylum order

President Donald Trump’s administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to let his order barring asylum for immigrants who enter the United States illegally take effect even as litigation over the matter proceeds.

USA-TRUMP-BORDER/

No evidence for Trump claim on ‘terrorists’: government sources

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that U.S. authorities had “caught 10 terrorists,” citing it as a reason for why the United States should build a wall on its Mexican border, but four government sources said there was no recent evidence of terrorism suspects being caught along the border.

BUSINESS

USA-CHINA-HUAWEI/

Canada frees CFO of China’s Huawei on bail; Trump might intervene

A top executive of Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd was granted bail by a Canadian court on Tuesday, 10 days after her arrest in Vancouver at the request of U.S. authorities sparked a diplomatic dispute.

AMAZON-COM-STORE/

Amazon aims at office workers with compact cashier-less food store

Amazon.com Inc on Wednesday opened a compact version of its cashier-less Amazon Go food stores, broadening its footprint in the bricks-and-mortar world in a move to add shops in places such as office lobbies and hospitals.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-COSBY/

Cosby’s lawyers cite grounds for appealing sexual assault conviction

Attorneys for Bill Cosby outlined their grounds on Tuesday for appealing his sexual assault conviction, citing what they called errors in legal procedure that may have biased the jury and warrant a new trial for the once-beloved comedian.

BROADWAY-TO-KILL-A-MOCKINGBIRD/

Broadway’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ puts new spin on racial injustice

Almost 60 years after it was first published as a book, “To Kill a Mockingbird” opens this week in a first Broadway theater adaptation whose themes of racial injustice are just as relevant today.

SPORTS

FOOTBALL-NFL-SALARY-CAP

NFL hikes salary cap to $190 million in 2019

The NFL announced Tuesday that the salary cap will rise to about $190 million in 2019, a jump from $177.2 million this season.

BASEBALL-MLB-TB-STADIUM/

Rays strike out with new stadium plans

The owner of the Tampa Bay Rays says plans to build a new ballpark in Tampa’s Ybor City neighborhood are dead, meaning the team will likely remain at Tropicana Field through 2027.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

MYANMAR-JOURNALISTS/ (PIX) (TV)

One year anniversary gathering for the arrest of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo

Dozens of activists, journalists, and friends of Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo in Myanmar will gather in downtown of Yangon on Tuesday to show their support to the journalists and demand the release of them. The gathering is hosted by freedom of expression organisation Athan.

12 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GERMANY-MERKEL/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s Merkel speaks to parliament about EU and G20 summits

German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to the Bundestag lower house of parliament about the upcoming EU summit on 13/14 December and the results of the G20 summit in Argentina.

12 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/RUSSIA-COHEN (PIX) (TV)

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen is expected to be sentenced

U.S. President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court for tax fraud, making false statements to a financial institution, willfully causing an illegal campaign contribution and making an excessive campaign contribution.

12 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

NETHERLANDS-ASYLUM/

Dutch church holds weekslong sermon to shelter Armenian asylum seekers

A protestant church in The Hague has been holding a nonstop, around-the-clock sermon since Oct 26, in an attempt to prevent the extradition of an Armenian family of political refugees. So far, the church has failed to convince Dutch authorities, who maintain the family has no future in the Netherlands and should return to Armenia.

13 Dec

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

YEMEN-SECURITY/GUTERRES (PIX) (TV)

U.N.’s Guterres to attend Yemen peace talks

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to join the last day of peace talks between Yemen’s warring parties.

13 Dec

CHINA-DEFENCE/

Chinese government visit to National Defence University

The Chinese military takes foreign reporters around the National Defence University. The visit will focus on how the Chinese military has fulfilled its international responsibilities and obligations, according to the government.

13 Dec 21:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

LIBYA-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Warlord’s bravado shows Libya’s militias still centre stage

As a ceasefire ended the latest convulsion of violence in Libya’s capital in September, the UN saw a chance to put armed groups on the back foot. One month later, Tripoli’s most prominent warlord was back from a spell in Dubai to reoccupy centre stage.

13 Dec

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

INSYS-OPIOIDS/ (PIX)

Physician assistant faces U.S. trial over Insys opioid kickbacks

A former physician assistant is set to face trial in New Hampshire on Wednesday over charges he accepted kickbacks from Insys Therapeutics Inc to prescribe a highly addictive fentanyl spray the drugmaker produced. A federal jury in Concord, New Hampshire, will hear opening statements in the trial of Christopher Clough, whose case could provide a glimpse into some of the evidence prosecutors plan to use in the upcoming trial of six former Insys executives and managers.\

12 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

FLORIDA-EXECUTION/

Florida inmate Jose Jimenez is scheduled to be executed for the 1992 stabbing murder

Florida inmate Jose Jimenez is scheduled to be executed for the 1992 stabbing murder of Miami resident Phyllis Minas.

13 Dec

KENYA-POLICE/ (PIX)

Kenyan court due to rule in case of policeman accused of murder

A Kenyan court is due to rule in a case involving a senior policeman accused of murder of a man in police custody. Local activists and rights groups routinely accuse police of brutality and extrajudicial killings but say few officers are charged and convictions are extremely rare.

13 Dec

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BRAZIL-AGRICULTURE/

Brazil soy group Aprosoja holds 2019 outlook event with ministers

Brazil soy industry group Aprosoja will hold an event to discuss the 2019 agrobusiness outlook, with future Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina, outgoing Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi, other ministry officials and analysts set to attend.

12 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

TENCENTMUSIC-IPO/ (TV)

Tencent Music starts trading on the New York Stock Exchange

Tencent Music Entertainment begins trading on the New York Stock Exchange after raising $X billion in a hotly-anticipated IPO.

12 Dec 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PIX)

India to release retail inflation data for November

India will release monthly CPI (retail) inflation data for November on Dec. 12 around 5.30 pm (Indian time).

12 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRES/INSURANCE

California insurance commissioner estimates insured losses from California wildfires

The California insurance commissioner will announce preliminary insured loss data from three California wildfires, including the Camp Fire which killed 85 people. Together, the three major 2018 fires damaged or destroyed nearly 20,000 structures.

12 Dec 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

UAL-ROUTES/ (PIX)

United Airlines CEO holds press conference on route announcement

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will host a media conference to discuss a “historic” package of new and expanded international routes and talk about how they are a capstone to a breakthrough year for United.

12 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

ITALY-BUDGET/EU (TV)

Italy’s PM Conte meets EU Commission President Juncker

Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte meets the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, as Rome tries to avoid an EU disciplinary procedure over the country’s 2019 excessively expansionary budget.

12 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

JAPAN-AGEING/DEMENTIA (PIX)

Ageing Japan: Dementia puts financial assets of the elderly at risk

Dementia is affecting a growing number of elderly Japanese as the population ages, and the country is ill-equipped to help them cope with a managing finances — a fact that experts say puts billions’ worth of assets at risk.

13 Dec 18:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

SERBIA-INFLATION/

Serbia’s stats office releases November inflation figure

12 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

EU-JAPAN/TRADE

EU parliament to vote on EU-Japan free trade deal

European Parliament to vote on EU-Japan free trade deal, the final hurdle before it can enter force in early 2019

12 Dec 06:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

CHICAGO-PENSIONS/

Chicago mayor addresses city pension funding

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will lay out what he has called “necessary steps” for the city’s four retirement systems as the city faces a $1 billion increase in contributions by 2023.

12 Dec 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/RBA

RBA head of domestic markets Kohler speaks in Sydney

Speech by Marion Kohler, RBA Head of Domestic Markets, 31st Australasian Finance and Banking conference, Sydney

13 Dec 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

MYANMAR-ECONOMY/

IMF presser following Article IV mission to the country

Mission chief Peiris Shanaka will hold a press conference to share views on the recent economic developments in Myanmar and outlook together with key macroeconomic policy recommendations.

13 Dec 22:30 ET / 03:30 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-STATION/CREW (TV)

Crew of aborted ISS mission rescheduled for launch

NASA’s Nick Hague and Alexy Ovchinin of the Russian Space Agency Rocosmos, who were forced to abort their October mission to the International Space Station, have been rescheduled for a February launch. They, along with their crew mate NASA’s Christina Hammock Koch, will hold a news conference on December 12.

12 Dec 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

VENEZUELA-HEALTH/ (PIX) (TV)

With no anti-retrovirals, Venezuela HIV patients rely on tree-leaf remedy

Venezuelan HIV patients unable to find anti-retroviral medication in the collapsing socialist economy have started taking an herbal treatment made from the leaves of the Guazuma tree in hopes that it can ward off the arrival of AIDS. Doctors say there is little scientific evidence that it is effective, but acknowledge that patients have few alternatives amid product shortages and spiraling hyperinflation.

13 Dec

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-MARYPOPPINSRETURNS/ (PIX) (TV)

Star-studded “Mary Poppins Returns” premiere held in London

Stars of “Mary Poppins Returns”, including Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda, are expected to walk the red carpet at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

12 Dec 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

AWARDS-GOLDENGLOBES/MENU PREVIEW (PIX) (TV)

Golden Globes menu on display

The menu the stars will get to eat next year at the annual Golden Globe Awards is revealed

13 Dec

SPORTS

SPAIN-SURFER/BLIND (PIX) (TV)

Blind Spanish surfer says sea is her freedom, goes surfin’ USA

Carmen Lopez can only imagine what the sea looks like, but the blind 21-year-old Spaniard is in her element riding the surf. Guided by instinct and whistling signals from her coach, Lopez is Spain’s first blind female athlete to enter the World Adaptive Surfing Championship starting in La Jolla, California, on Wednesday.

12 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

RELIGION

INDONESIA-RELIGION/PREACHER (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian Muslim cleric brings religion to red light districts

An Islamic preacher conducts sermons at nightclubs and red-light districts, his approach coming at a time when religious conservatism is on the rise in Indonesia.

13 Dec

(PIX) (TV) (GRAPHIC)

FRANCE - BTF non-competitive bids

12 Dec 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT