REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

INDONESIA-CRASH-DIVER

Senior Indonesian rescue diver dies in jet crash search

JAKARTA (Reuters) - An Indonesian rescue diver died in a search operation for a jet that crashed early this week near Jakarta, killing all 189 people on board, the search and rescue agency (Basarnas) said on Saturday.

AFGHANISTAN-RUSSIA-TALIBAN-TALKS

Russia to host talks with Afghan leaders, Taliban delegation

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia said on Saturday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had agreed to send a group of senior politicians to peace talks in Moscow, at which a delegation representing the Taliban would be present.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-GEORGIA

U.S. courts rule against Georgia on voter suppression cases

Two federal courts on Friday issued rulings that order Georgia to allow some 3,000 naturalized U.S. citizens to vote in elections next week and prevent the state from throwing out some absentee ballots.

FLORIDA-SHOOTING

Florida yoga class ‘fought back’ as gunman killed two

A gunman opened fire in a Florida yoga studio on Friday, shooting six people and killing two of them before class members fought back and the attacker killed himself, police and authorities said.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA

Trump says ‘I think we’ll make a deal with China’ on trade

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he will likely make a deal with China on trade, adding that a lot of progress had been made to resolve the two countries’ differences but warning that he still may impose more tariffs on Chinese goods.

TESLA-SEC

U.S. securities regulator subpoenas Tesla on Model 3 production estimates

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over forecasts it made about Model 3 production in 2017, a set of targets the electric vehicle company failed to hit on time.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-ALEC-BALDWIN

Actor Alec Baldwin charged over New York parking spot fight

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Actor Alec Baldwin, most recently famous for his impersonations of U.S. President Donald Trump, was charged on Friday after a fight over a New York parking spot, police said.

USA-ELECTION-HOLLYWOOD

‘Cool to vote’: Hollywood election telethon aims to get youth to polls

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Hollywood celebrities will make a push next week to urge young people to the polls in Tuesday’s U.S. elections, when control of Congress and many state governorships are at stake.

SPORTS

GYMNASTICS-WORLD

Gymnastics: Biles sets record for world championship gold medals

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Simone Biles became the all-time leading world gymnastics championship gold medal winner when the American claimed her third gold at the Doha championships on Friday.

TENNIS-PARIS

Tennis-Under the weather Djokovic staves off Cilic challenge

PARIS (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic overcame nagging flu and a formidable examination from Marin Cilic, having to come from a set down to forge into the Paris Masters semi-finals with racket-smashing intensity and extend his winning streak to 21 matches on Friday.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

AWARDS-MTV/EUROPE (PIX) (TV)

The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards Ceremony

The 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards take place at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre

FRANCE-NEWCALEDONIA/REFERENDUM (TV)

New-Caledonia votes in referendum on independence from France

New-Caledonia votes in referendum on independence from France

USA-ELECTION/

In the run-up to the election, Trump rallies in Georgia and Tennessee

In final stretch, U.S. President Donald Trump attends campaign rallies in Montana and Florida.

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

INDONESIA-CRASH/

Indonesian rescue workers continue to hunt for plane wreckage

Indonesian search and rescue workers continue to hunt for the sunken wreckage of a nearly new aircraft that slammed into the sea off Jakarta this week, killing all 189 people on board.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

BERKSHIRE-RESULTS/

Q3 2018 Berkshire Hathaway Inc Earnings Release

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, the conglomerate run by billionaire Warren Buffett, is expected on Saturday to report higher quarterly operating profits on the back of a strong economy and rebound this year in insurance underwriting. But volatile markets have kept shares basically flat this year despite Berkshire resuming share buybacks in August for the first time since 2012.

JAPAN-TURKEY/

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Japan for talks with counterpart

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits Japan and holds talks with his counterpart there. He is also scheduled to meet Japan’s prime minister and other officials.

LEBANON-SYRIA/ECONOMY

Lebanon gets no quick boost from open Syrian border

Lebanese exporters hoping to send their goods to the lucrative Gulf market through the reopened Syrian-Jordanian border are grappling with higher Syrian customs duties and competition from other countries.

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-BOXOFFICE/

Top five films at the North American box office Preliminary box office ticket results identifies the top five films at the North American box office.