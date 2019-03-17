REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

NEWZEALAND-SHOOTOUT/

Accounts emerge of heroism in New Zealand mosques; bodies to be released

CHRISTCHURCH/WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Accounts emerged on Sunday of heroic attempts to tackle a gunman who slaughtered 50 people at two mosques in New Zealand, as authorities prepared to begin releasing the bodies of victims to their families for burial.

INDIA-KASHMIR-CRISIS

India, Pakistan threatened to unleash missiles at each other: sources

NEW DELHI/ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - The sparring between India and Pakistan last month threatened to spiral out of control and only interventions by U.S. officials, including National Security Advisor John Bolton, headed off a bigger conflict, five sources familiar with the events said.

U.S.

USA-WEATHER/

Historic floods hit Nebraska after ‘bomb cyclone’ storm

(Reuters) - Large parts of Nebraska and the U.S. Central Plains were underwater on Saturday after a late-winter “bomb cyclone” storm triggered historic flooding along the Missouri and Platte rivers, causing two deaths, tearing apart homes and swallowing roadways.

NEW-YORK-CRIME-MAFIA/

Police have man in custody for murder of New York Mafia boss

(Reuters) - Police have a 24-year-old suspect in custody in the slaying of reputed Mafia boss Francesco “Franky Boy” Cali in New York City, authorities said on Saturday.

BUSINESS

COMMERZBANK-M-A/

Deutsche Bank set to announce merger talks with Commerzbank: source

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank was set on Sunday to announce merger talks with fellow German lender Commerzbank, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

LYFT-IPO/

Lyft to launch road show for up to $2 billion IPO: sources

(Reuters) - Ride-hailing platform Lyft Inc will launch the investor road show for its initial public offering on Monday, seeking to raise as much as $2 billion and to be valued at more than $20 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-CHILIPEPPERS-PYRAMIDS/

Red Hot Chili Peppers rock Egypt’s pyramids

CAIRO (Reuters) - Californian group Red Hot Chili Peppers played in front of Egypt’s great pyramids of Giza on Friday, entertaining more than 10,000 people at the site and many more over a livestream link.

USA-ELECTION-BOOKER-ACTRESS/

A little love on the campaign trail - Rosario Dawson dating Cory Booker

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Actress Rosario Dawson, whose film credits include “Rent” and “Men in Black II,” has confirmed reports she is dating U.S. Senator and presidential candidate Cory Booker, calling him “a wonderful human being” who she loves and admires.

SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-AUSTRALIA/

Bottas and Mercedes dominate Australian opener

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas capitalized on a late pitstop to upset his world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton and clinch the season-opening Australian Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday with the “best race” of his life.

ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Killorn, Lightning crush Caps

Alex Killorn recorded his first career hat trick, Tampa Bay set a franchise record for wins in a season, and the Lightning beat the visiting Washington Capitals 6-3 on Saturday in the first meeting this season between the Eastern Conference’s two division leaders.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SERBIA-PROTESTS/ (PIX)

Opposition parties call for anti-government protests, demand media freedom

The protest takes place during President Aleksandar Vucic’s press conference to comment the developments from Saturday night when anti-government protesters briefly broke into the State television building, and were taken out by the police

17 Mar 07:30 ET / 11:30 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

UK PM May tries to garner support for Brexit deal

British Prime Minister Theresa May tries to garner support for her twice-defeated Brexit deal ahead of a vote in parliament, probably on Tuesday.

18 Mar

BRITAIN-EU/FUTURE

FACTBOX-What is Britain’s next move on Brexit?

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to try and persuade parliament to back her Brexit deal at the third time of asking, before heading to Brussels to request a short delay to the exit process.

18 Mar

MALAYSIA-POLITICS/1MDB-GOLDMAN

Malaysian court holds pre-trial hearing for Goldman Sachs, ex-bankers charged over 1MDB scandal

A Kuala Lumpur court will hold a pre-trial hearing for Goldman Sachs and two of its former bankers charged over a money laundering scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). The bank has been under scrutiny for its role in helping raise $6.5 billion through three bond offerings for 1MDB, some of which prosecutors said were then misappropriated by Malaysian financier Jho Low and his associates.

18 Mar 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/TIMELINE

Britain’s tortuous journey in and out of the EU

Britain is due to leave the European Union at 2300 GMT on March 29, 2019.

18 Mar

BRITAIN-EU/SCENARIOS (GRAPHIC)

SCENARIOS - How does the Brexit maelstrom end: Deal, no Brexit or crash?

The United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union is uncertain nearly three years since the 2016 Brexit vote. 18 Mar

ROMANIA-POLITICS/TRIAL (TV)

Romania’s Supreme Court discusses ruling party leader appeal

Liviu Dragnea, head of Romania’s ruling Social Democrat Party, appears before the Supreme Court’s panel of five judges who are expected to rule on his appeal seeking to strike down a three and a half year preliminary sentence to prison for inciting abuse of office.

18 Mar

AFGHANISTAN-PEACE/

Aghanistan convenes a grand council to discuss how to end the Taliban insurgency

Aghanistan convenes a grand council of tribal elders and political leaders to discuss how to end the Taliban insurgency. Known as a loya jirga, the council will be convened with more than 2,000 participants gathering for four days of debate under a large tent, according to Umer Daudzai, the special peace envoy appointed last year by President Ashraf Ghani.

18 Mar

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

BAYER-GLYPHOSATE/LAWSUIT

U.S. jury to issue verdict in Bayer Roundup cancer trial A U.S. jury is expected to issue a verdict in a lawsuit by a man who claims Bayer AG’s glyphosate-based weed killer Roundup caused his cancer.

18 Mar

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-SHALE/WATER (PIX)

Investors spy a bonanza in carrying water for U.S. shale producers

Mike Christensen strides among rows of gleaming steel tanks, pointing to pipelines that arrive from miles around to deposit their cargo here. His company is one of dozens opening sites like this one to handle shale’s dirty secret: waste water.

18 Mar

RELIGION

CHURCH-ABUSE/POPE-FRANCE (PIX) (TV)

Convicted French Cardinal Barbarin meets with Pope Francis High-ranking French Catholic cleric, Cardinal Philippe Barbarin, convicted of covering up sex abuse allegations is expected to meet with Pope Francis.

18 Mar