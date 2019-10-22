REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/

Mozambique’s president victorious in election: observer group

MAPUTO - Mozambique’s President Filipe Nyusi is heading for a landslide victory in elections, according to a preliminary estimate by an observer group on Monday, in a contest the opposition claims has been tarnished by “mega fraud”.

LEBANON-PROTESTS/

Army trys to reopen roads as Lebanon remains paralyzed

BEIRUT - Security forces are trying to persuade protesters to reopen roads across Lebanon through peaceful means but will not use force if they refuse, a security source said on Tuesday as the country remained paralyzed by anti-government demonstrations.

U.S.

CALIFORNIA-WILDFIRE/

Wildfires threaten southern California homes, prompt evacuations

LOS ANGELES - California firefighters worked through the night into early Tuesday to tackle a pair of wildfires threatening people’s homes.

USA-ELECTION-FACEBOOK/

Facebook announces steps to clamp down on misinformation ahead of 2020 election

Facebook has announced steps to combat misinformation and voter suppression ahead of the November 2020 U.S. presidential election, on the same day it disclosed the removal of a network of Russian accounts targeting U.S. voters on Instagram.

BUSINESS

USA-TRADE-CHINA/

Chinese vice foreign minister says progress made in trade talks with U.S.

BEIJING - China and the United States have achieved some progress in their trade talks, Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Tuesday, and any problem could be resolved as long as both sides respected each other.

RENAULT-FIAT/

Renault chairman vows to get Nissan alliance back on track next year

PARIS - Renault Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard is determined to get the carmaker’s alliance with Japan’s Nissan back on track next year, he said on Tuesday, adding other matters such as a potential tie-up with Fiat Chrysler were less of a priority.

ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/

Britain’s Prince William worried about Harry after TV interview-BBC

LONDON - Britain’s Prince William is worried about his brother after Prince Harry and wife Meghan spoke out about their struggle to live under a global spotlight, the BBC reported.

SPORTS

SOCCER-BALLON/

Liverpool dominate Ballon d’Or shortlist with seven names

Dutch centre back Virgil van Dijk is one of seven Liverpool players on the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or, with the Champions League winners dominating the nominations for France Football magazine’s prestigious award.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP-AUS/

Hewitt happy to end Davis Cup exile of “different” Kyrgios

MELBOURNE - Wayward tennis talent Nick Kyrgios may be a “different character” but Australia’s Davis Cup team is better with him in it, according to captain Lleyton Hewitt.

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/RUSSIA-TURKEY-TALKS (PIX) (TV)

Russia’s Putin hosts talks with Turkey’s Erdogan in Sochi

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Black Sea city of Sochi.

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-CEASEFIRE

Ceasefire in Turkish offensive against Kurdish-led rebels in Syria expires on Tuesday evening

A five-day ceasefire in in the Turkish offensive against Kurdish-led fighters in northern Syria expires on Tuesday at 10 pm.

22 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CANADA-ELECTION/ENERGY

Canadian minority government sparks angst in the oil and gas sector

Canada’s energy industry saw its worst-case election result materialize on Monday after the Liberals failed to secure a majority government, leaving them in need of support from left-leaning parties that are opposed to building new oil pipelines.

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/ (PIX) (TV)

Brexit hangs in the balance as PM Johnson faces crunch votes in parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces two pivotal Brexit votes in the British parliament on Tuesday that will decide if he can deliver on his pledge to lead the United Kingdom out of the European Union in just nine days time.

22 Oct 06:30 ET / 10:30 GMT

GERMANY-LITHUANIA/ (TV)

Germany’s Maas, Lithuanian counterpart Linas Antanas Linkevičius speak to reporters

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receives his counterpart from Lithuania, Linas Antanas Linkevičius.

22 Oct 07:45 ET / 11:45 GMT

CANADA-ELECTION/MINORITY

EXPLAINER: What happens in Canada now that Trudeau seems headed for a minority government

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau retained power in an election on Monday, but his Liberals were reduced to a minority, making governing with the rival New Democrats and other left-leaning parties all but certain.

22 Oct 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-TAYLOR (PIX) (TV)

U.S. diplomat Bill Taylor deposed by House committee

Bill Taylor, former charge d’affaires at U.S. embassy in Ukraine, is deposed by House Intelligence Committee on recently released text message conversation with Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to European Union, regarding circumstances in which Trump administration withheld $391 million in military aid to Ukraine.

22 Oct 09:30 ET / 13:30 GMT

USA-PUERTORICO/

Changes to Puerto Rico oversight law focus of U.S. House committee hearing

The U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources will hear testimony on potential changes to the 2016 PROMESA Act, which created a financial oversight board for Puerto Rico and allowed for the territory’s 2017 bankruptcy filing.

22 Oct 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

CANADA-ELECTION/SCHEER

Conervative leader Andrew Scheer speaks in Regina, Saskatchewan

Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer, who was defeated in Monday’s election though is party won the popular vote, speaks to reporters in Regina, Saskatchewan.

22 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Brazil’s Senate expected to pass pension reform in final vote

Brazil’s Senate is expected to give final legislative approval to the government’s pension overhaul, passing a bill that was watered down in Congress and will lower costs by 800 billion reais over 10 years, less than the 1.2 trillion reais Economy Minister Paulo Guedes had targeted.

22 Oct 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-POLL

Reuters/Ipsos poll on support/opposition to impeachment; public opinion of Trump’s handling of foreign affairs

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will be measuring public opinion related to: -The House impeachment inquiry -Trump’s handling of Syria/foreign policy/ISIS

22 Oct 17:00 ET / 21:00 GMT

RUSSIA-AFRICA/ (PIX) (TV)

Putin and Sisi chair Russia-Africa summit in Russia’s Sochi

Russia hosts a Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The heads of states from the African continent are invited, as well as leaders of sub-regional organisations and associations.

Oct 23

JAPAN-EMPEROR/ABE-BILATS (PIX) (TV)

Foreign dignitaries visiting Tokyo for Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement meet Prime Minister Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hold bilateral talks with Chinese vice President Wang Qishan, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who are visiting Tokyo for the Emperor’s enthronement.

Oct 23

GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD (PIX)

German SPD votes for new leader who will decide Merkel’s government’s fate

Germany’s Social Democrats are voting for a new leader, who must decide whether the party quits Chancellor Angel Merkel’s government.

Oct 23

INDONESIA-POLITICS/CABINET (TV)

Newly sworn in Indonesian President Joko Widodo to name cabinet members

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to name his new cabinet after being sworn in for a second term, with the focus on the number of technocrats compared with party affiliated picks and also whether he decides to bring on board members of the opposition.

Oct 23

BOTSWANA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Botswana to hold national and local elections

Botswana holds parliamentary and local government elections. The leader of the political party that wins the most seats in parliament will become president of the southern African country.

Oct 23

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

KENYA-MILK BANK/ (PIX) (TV)

Kenya launches first breast milk bank to help newborns

The five mothers sat in a bright blue room in Kenya’s largest maternity hospital, waiting to pump breastmilk - but not for their own newborns. The women wanted to help infants whose mothers couldn’t feed them by making a donation to Kenya’s first breast milk bank.

22 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TRAVELERS-RESULTS/

Travelers to report Q3 2019 results

The Travelers Companies Inc is set to report its results for Q3, an annual period in which insurance investors are typically assessing the impact of severe weather events.

22 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

RUSSIA-OFZ/AUCTION

Russia’s FinMin announces OFZ bond auctions

Russia’s Finance Ministry announces OFZ bond auctions for Wednesday

22 Oct 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

AUTOS-CORRUPTION/LABOR (PIX)

Another UAW official faces court date as union members vote on GM pact

Another former top official of the United Auto Workers union is scheduled to appear in federal court in Detroit on Tuesday to respond to charges of financial misconduct while about 48,000 UAW members vote on whether to end a nearly five week walkout at GM.

22 Oct 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOUTHKOREA-VAPING/ (TV)

S.Korea health minister to announce plans on vaping products

South Korea’s health minister Park Neung-hoo is expected to announce plans on regulating sales of vaping products after his ministry said it was investigating whether such e-cigarettes were causing health concerns. We will storify if they are suspending the products sale.

23 Oct 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

FRANCE-MAIZE/

French maize farmers give harvest update

French maize growers group AGPM hold press conference on 2019 harvest that is under way.

Oct 23

GEORGIA-RATES/

Georgia’s central bank to announce its decision on refinancing rate

Georgia’s central bank holds its monetary committee meeting, where it makes a decision on a key refinancing rate

Oct 23

GEORGIA-ECONOMY/

Silk Road Forum to be held in Tbilisi

Silk Road Forum is to be held in Tbilisi. Senior policymakers, businesses and community leaders will discuss important issues on trade and connectivity, examine challenges facing countries along the New Silk Road connecting East and West.

Oct 23

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

EXXON MOBIL-LAWSUIT/

Trial to begin in New York AG’s lawsuit against Exxon Mobil

Trial is scheduled to begin Tuesday afternoon in a lawsuit filed against Exxon Mobil Corp by New York’s attorney general accusing the company of misleading investors about the risks climate change regulation posed to its business. The case is before Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court.

22 Oct 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

JAPAN-EMPEROR/ENTHRONEMENT-BANQUET (PIX) (TV)

Japan’s PM Abe and wife host banquet for newly enthroned emperor

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and wife Akie host a banquet for newly enthroned Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at Hotel New Otani in Tokyo.

Oct 23