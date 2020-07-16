REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

CHINA-SANCTIONS/

White House says Trump has not ruled out sanctions on Chinese officials

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump has not ruled out further sanctions on top Chinese officials that could come in addition to actions taken this week to punish China for its handling of Hong Kong, a White House National Security Council spokesman said on Wednesday.

HONGKONG-SECURITY/

China slams U.S. sanctions related to Hong Kong as ‘gangster logic’

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China accused the United States of “gangster logic” on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered an end to Hong Kong’s special status under U.S. law in response to Beijing’s imposition of new security legislation on the territory.

U.S.

USA-EXECUTIONS/

U.S. Supreme Court allows second federal execution in 17 years to proceed

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday cleared the way for the second federal execution in 17 years to take place, overturning lower court injunctions.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-USA-FAUCI/

Fauci calls White House criticism of him bizarre, says ‘let’s stop this nonsense’ and fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci on Wednesday called the White House effort to discredit him “bizarre” and urged an end to the divisiveness over the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, saying “let’s stop this nonsense.”

BUSINESS

CHINA-ECONOMY-GDP/

China’s economy rebounds after steep slump, weak demand, U.S. tensions raise risks

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s economy returned to growth in the second quarter after a deep slump at the start of the year, but unexpected weakness in domestic consumption underscored the need for more policy support to bolster the recovery after the shock of the coronavirus crisis.

INDIA-RELIANCE/

India’s Reliance seen emerging as bigger threat for U.S. firms like Amazon, Walmart

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU (Reuters) - A $20 billion fund raising spree may take India’s Reliance closer to its dream of becoming a digital giant, further threatening the ambitious plans U.S. companies like Amazon , Walmart and Zoom have for India.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-NICK-CANNON/

ViacomCBS fires Nick Cannon, citing ‘hateful speech’ in podcast

U.S. TV host and actor Nick Cannon has been fired by ViacomCBS for promoting what the media company said on Wednesday was hateful speech and spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on a recent podcast.

BRITAIN-PEOPLE-DEPP/

Johnny Depp’s former estate manager found star’s severed fingertip, court hears

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s former estate manager told London’s High Court on Wednesday that he found a piece of the actor’s severed finger following his alleged confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard.

SPORTS

CRICKET-TEST-ENG-WIN/ARCHER

England’s Archer to miss second test after protocol breach

England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Thursday, just hours before the start of the match.

AUSTRALIAN RULES-PERTH/

Australian Rules-Perth set to host 30,000 fans amid easing COVID-19 curbs

Australia’s most isolated city will become the spectator capital of the world on Sunday when 30,000 fans descend upon Perth Stadium as Australian Rules football resumes in the country’s west amid easing COVID-19 restrictions.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

CLIMATE-CHANGE/GRETA (EMBARGOED) (TV)

In Reuters television interview, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg urges EU leaders to act on climate

In an interview with Reuters television, Swedish activist Greta Thunberg demands European governments meeting at the European Council on Friday move to cut carbon emissions in time to avert catastrophic climate change and ecological collapse.

16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

GLOBAL-RACE/USA-BASS

Congressional Black Caucus chair discuss police reform legislation

Congressional Black Caucus Chair Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.) addresses whether stalemate over police reform legislation in U.S. Senate will derail efforts to address racial bias in law enforcement.

16 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/USA-SCHOOLS

Reuters/Ipsos poll on school openings

The Reuters/Ipsos poll will release a national survey of American public opinion regarding the coronavirus and the question of whether or not to open public schools in the Fall.

16 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

TAIWAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Protests expected in and around Taiwan’s parliament

More protests are expected in and around Taiwan’s parliament, which is supposed to be voting in the new head of a government watchdog body which the main opposition vehemently opposes.

17 Jul 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/ETHIOPIA MIGRANTS (TV)

Domestic workers stranded in Lebanon return home

Ethiopian mother Alemtsehay Nasir went to Lebanon dreaming that her maid’s job would let her earn enough money to make a better life for her young son. Instead, she said, her employers dumped her at the curb when the pandemic hit.

17 Jul

BRITAIN-EU/ (TV)

EU, British Brexit negotiators meet in Brussels to try break Brexit deadlock

EU’s Michel Barnier and the UK’s David Frost meet in person in Brussels as the sides aim to reboot the stalled talks on their new relationship to be able to seal a deal before the end of the year.

17 Jul

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Fed’s Bostic says central bank has a role in racial justice. How far can it go?

A rising stock market alongside 11% unemployment has put the U.S. Federal Reserve in a quandary amid the national debate over racial and economic fairness: Is it helping fix the problems its top officials agree need fixing, or deepening divides between Black and white, and rich and poor?

16 Jul 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe finance minister to present mid-term budget as economic crisis deepens

Zimbabwe’s finance minister is expected to present a supplementary budget to parliament and seek additional funding to cope with the Covid-19 pandemic, as inflation soars and public anger mounts against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s handling of the economy.

16 Jul 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-FED/WILLIAMS

New York Federal Reserve Bank President Williams speaks before Treasury OFR Advisory Committee

Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams speaks before a virtual Treasury Dept. Office of Financial Research Advisory Committee meeting,

16 Jul 11:10 ET / 15:10 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks to Economic Club of Florida event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic participates in conversation before an Economic Club of Florida webinar.

16 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

GLOBAL-OIL/DEMAND-GASOLINE

Gasoline demand dip in U.S. seen as harbinger if second wave of virus hits

Real-time congestion data shows that fuel demand has recovered worldwide, but the worrisome outbreaks in the United States, Brazil and other hot spots are seen as warnings for a renewed slump in demand if a second wave of COVID-19 emerges in the fall.

16 Jul 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on economy to GIC webinar

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Global Interdependence Center Twelfth Annual Rocky Mountain Economic Summit, via webinar.

16 Jul 13:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks to Center on Budget and Policy Priorities event

Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic speaks on “Racial Equality and the Federal Reserve” before the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities and Groundwork Collaborative webinar.

16 Jul 14:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

ALFA-RESULTS/

Q2 2020 Alfa SAB de CV Earnings Release

Estimated time. Expected after market close (AMC).

16 Jul 16:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

THAILAND-AUTOS/ (PIX)

Thailand’s auto industry changes accelerate with coronvirus, EV shift

The coronavirus is accelerating the remaking of Thailand’s auto industry, which has already been battered from a collapse of orders that could take years to recover amid lockdowns during the global pandemic, accelerating the shift of its local parts producers into industries like medical equipment and aviation.

17 Jul

BLACKROCK-RESULTS/

BlackRock Q2 results

Investors will be watching earnings from the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock,on July 17, to see how the company fared as global financial markets bounced after the brutal selloff in the first quarter.

17 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CLIMATECHANGE

Green or Brown? As lockdowns lift, governments face a climate choice

With governments spending trillions to rescue economies devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, calls are growing for the money to be focused on tackling climate change. So far, most has been spent propping up business as usual, according to three studies reviewed by Reuters. But what comes next may be more important for the climate, as governments move from emergency mode and start planning – and spending – on post-pandemic recovery. Countries will face a choice: double-down on fossil fuels, or invest in projects for a low-carbon future.

17 Jul

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

SPACE-EXPLORATION/JAPAN-UAE (PIX) (TV)

EVENT POSTPONED - UAE’s Mars explorer to launch from Japan’s Tanegashima Space Center

EVENT POSTPONED, NEW DATE TBC - The United Arab Emirates’ Mars explorer will launch from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima, Japan, in the first Arab mission to Mars. An H2A rocket carrying the Hope Probe, developed by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in UAE, was scheduled to lift off from Tanegashima Island in Japan and will be observed and controlled from the space centre in Dubai.

17 Jul 16:43 ET / 20:43 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AFGHANISTAN-VENTILATOR (PIX) (TV)

Afghan all-girls robotics team designs ventilator for coronavirus

An Afghan all-girls robotics team, which has won international honors for their robots, has started working to make an open-source, low-cost ventilator design in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Their work is in consultation and cooperation with engineers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a doctor from Harvard University.

17 Jul 21:00 ET / 01:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GUCCI-MILAN (PIX)

Gucci presents its genderless Cruise collection digitally

Gucci presents its genderless Cruise collection ‘Epilogue’ digitally as part of Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week, without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic.

17 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PHILIPPINES (PIX)

Police search for home-quarantined asymptomatic patients to ward them, amid spike in cases in Manila

Police in Manila are expected to join house-to-house searches for asymptomatic patients or those with mild symptoms, who were previously able to self-quarantine at home after testing positive for the virus, to bring them to hospitals or quarantine facilities. Parts of Philippines are undergoing a strict lockdown following a spike in coronavirus cases.

17 Jul

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/MEREDITHS-RACE (PIX)

Enduring: a civil rights icon’s long marriage during a time of protests and pandemic

Nearly 60 years ago, James Meredith forced Ole Miss to integrate. Now he and his wife, Judy, talk about how America has changed since then, and how they believe they must not stay locked up at home during the fight for racial justice even though they are at risk from the coronavirus.

17 Jul

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

BRITAIN-ROYALS/VETERAN (PIX) (TV)

Fundraising UK veteran Captain Tom to receive knighthood from Queen

17 Jul

BRITAIN-PEOPLE/DEPP (PIX) (TV)

Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper continues

Actor Johnny Depp’s libel case against The Sun newspaper continues in the UK high court. Depp’s former wife Amber Heard expected to give evidence

17 Jul