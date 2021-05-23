REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS

Gaza truce holds as Israel admits Jewish visitors to flashpoint site

JERUSALEM/GAZA, May 23 (Reuters) - The Israel-Hamas ceasefire held into a third day on Sunday as Israeli police admitted Jewish visitors to a contested Jerusalem holy site where earlier confrontations with Palestinian protesters helped to ignite the cross-border Gaza fighting.

MYANMAR-POLITICS/

Fighting flares in Myanmar town on Chinese border

May 23 (Reuters) - A gun battle erupted on Sunday between Myanmar security forces and an alliance of armed ethnic groups opposed to February’s coup, at a town on the border with China, Myanmar media said.

U.S.

PEOPLE-JEFFREY EPSTEIN/GUARDS

Jeffrey Epstein’s jail guards to avoid prison in agreement with prosecutors

May 22 (Reuters) - Two Manhattan jail guards who were on duty the night Jeffrey Epstein killed himself admitted to falsifying records but would avoid prison under an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to resolve criminal charges.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CDC-VACCINE

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

May 22 (Reuters) - Some teenagers and young adults who received COVID-19 vaccines experienced heart inflammation, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group said, recommending further study of the rare condition.

BUSINESS

RENAULT-NISSAN/INDIA-WORKERS

Renault-Nissan fights court battle with Indian workers on operations during COVID-19 surge

CHENNAI, May 23 (Reuters) - Renault-Nissan has told an Indian court it needs to continue production at its car plant to meet orders, rejecting claims from an employee union that COVID-19 safety protocols were being ignored at the factory, legal filings show.

CRYPTO-CURRENCY/MUSK

Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money

May 22 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted on Saturday that in a battle between fiat and cryptocurrencies, his support is with crypto.

ENTERTAINMENT

MUSIC-EUROVISION Italy’s raucous glam rock takes Eurovision by storm ROTTERDAM, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s entry, glam rock band Maneskin, won the Eurovision song contest, as the world’s most popular live music event was held in the Netherlands after being canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SPORTS

GYMNASTICS-BILES

Gymnastics-Biles makes history with Yurchenko double pike, wins title at U.S. Classic

May 23 (Reuters) - Four-time Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles became the first woman to land a Yurchenko double pike vault in competition at the U.S. Classic in Indianapolis on Saturday, while winning the all-around title in her first meet since October 2019.

GOLF-PGACHAMP/

Golf-Mickelson holds PGA Championship lead, Koepka lurks one back

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., May 22 (Reuters) - Phil Mickelson looked set to run away with the PGA Championship until a major stumble saw his five-shot cushion evaporate but he steadied the ship in time to sit one shot clear of Brooks Koepka after the third round on Saturday.

UPCOMING POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/REDISTRICT Redistricting delays add to Democrats’ worries about keeping U.S. House Delays in the once-a-decade process by which House of Representatives districts are redrawn based on shifts in the U.S. population increase Democrats’ risk of losing their majority in that chamber in the 2022 midterm elections. 23 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT MISSISSIPPI-ABORTION/ (PIX) Mississippi’s ‘Pink House’ now ground zero in the U.S. abortion rights fight Staff and volunteers at the Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a bubble gum pink building known as the “Pink House” in the Mississippi capital, have fought back for years against efforts to shut down the state’s only abortion clinic. Now the clinic faces it biggest threat yet: The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the state’s case against the clinic to impose a ban on abortions after 15 weeks, which could lead to an overturn of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that established a woman’s right to terminate her pregnancy pre-viability. 23 May 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT IRAN-NUCLEAR/IAEA (PIX) (TV) U.N. nuclear watchdog chief holds news conference U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi holds a news conference, most likely on the outcome of talks with Iran on extending a monitoring agreement that could affect broader talks on the future of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. The time has not been announced yet but it will be in the afternoon. 23 May 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT EU-SUMMIT/CLIMATE-CHANGE EU leaders to debate who will pay for the green transition European Union leaders meet on Tuesday to debate how to split the efforts and costs of the bloc’s shift to a low-carbon future, at a summit that will set the tone for an upcoming revamp of EU climate change policies. Scene-setter ahead of second day of EU summit, when leaders will hold a first discussion on how to meet a new target to reduce net emissions by at least 55% by 2030. 24 May USA-JUSTICE/GARLAND U.S. Attorney General Garland weighs release of Trump-era obstruction memo U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland faces a Monday deadline to decide whether to appeal a court order criticizing his predecessor William Barr, an early test of his willingness to defend the Justice Department’s acts during Donald Trump’s presidency. 24 May BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

NIGERIA-GDP/ (PIX) Nigeria releases Q1 2021 GDP figures Nigeria’s statistics office releases Q1 2021 GDP figures. Africa’s biggest economy exited recession in the fourth quarter of 2020, despite a full-year contraction. 23 May 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT SPORTS

SOCCER-EURO/UKRAINE-PROSPECTS Soccer-Problems at home haven’t hindered resurgent Ukraine as they look to make history The ongoing conflict with Russia has not hindered Ukraine’s march to this summer’s European Championship, far from it, as Andriy Shevchenko’s side target the knockout rounds for the first time. 24 May 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SOCCER-EURO-UKRAINE/ZINCHENKO Soccer-Ukraine’s Zinchenko offer surprise threat thanks to Guardiola Ukraine’s Oleksandr Zinchenko has mainly been used at full back by Manchester City but his club manager Pep Guardiola’s tactical innovations have helped transform the defender into so much more for club and country. 24 May 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/JAPAN-OSAKA (PIX) (TV) No one’s safe anymore: Japan’s Osaka city crumples under COVID-19 onslaught Japan’s western major prefecture of Osaka has been hit hard by a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Daily infection cases have been surpassing Tokyo’s, and only 10% of those under treatment are hospitalised. We talk to medical professionals as well as people on the street to see what the frontline situation is like, whether ordinary people share the same level of urgency as medical workers more than a year after the start of the pandemic, and what their views and opinions are on the government’s stance to forge ahead with the Tokyo Olympics. 24 May ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

AUCTION-MUSIC/ (TV) Kurt Cobain self-portrait, Britney Spears’ letters and Bob Dylan lyrics up for auction A self-portrait by Kurt Cobain, Britney Spears’ letters to her high school boyfriend and Bob Dylan’s ‘Lay Lady Lay’ lyric go up for auction in June 24 May CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/ (PIX) (TV) EU forces train Malian soldiers to fight jihadists Malian soldiers take aim with a large green howitzer and fire across the scrublands at an imaginary enemy. The troops are receiving training from European forces in their long fight against jihadist groups that have rendered large stretches of the West African country ungovernable. 24 May