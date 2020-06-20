REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA-LEAFLETS

North Korea prepares anti-South leaflets amid heightened tensions

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea is gearing up to send propaganda leaflets over its southern border, denouncing North Korean defectors and South Korea, its state media said on Saturday, the latest retaliation for leaflets from the South as bilateral tensions rise.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-CHINA

Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

BEIJING (Reuters) - Officials in Beijing are carrying out nucleic acid tests on all food and parcel delivery personnel as they ramp up efforts to rein in an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, state-backed Beijing News reported on Saturday.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS-CHINA-TAIWAN

Harboring Hong Kong ‘rioters’ will harm Taiwan, China says

BEIJING (Reuters) - Offering protection to “rioters” from Hong Kong will only harm Taiwan’s people and is an interference in the Chinese-ruled city’s affairs, China’s government said, denouncing plans by Taiwan to help Hong Kongers who decide to flee to the island.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-BRITAIN

UK to conclude England’s 2-metre COVID-19 rule review soon: minister LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s government will announce in the coming days whether it will reduce its two-meter social distancing rule for England, a minister said.

U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE-JUNETEENTH

‘Civil rights isn’t over’: Americans mark Juneteenth coast to coast

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Thousands marched through U.S. cities on Friday in Juneteenth observances marking the abolition of slavery more than a century and a half ago, an occasion freighted with special resonance this year amid America’s reckoning with its legacy of racism.

USA-JUSTICE-NEWYORK

U.S. prosecutor who has investigated Trump lawyer refuses to resign

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A top U.S. federal prosecutor whose office has been investigating President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph Giuliani, on Friday refused to step down after the administration abruptly said it was replacing him.

MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE-COLORADO

Colorado reform law ends immunity for police in civil misconduct cases

DENVER (Reuters) - Colorado Governor Jared Polis on Friday signed into law a bill to remove the shield of legal immunity that has long protected police officers from civil suits for on-the-job misconduct, a measure civil libertarians hailed as landmark legislation.

BUSINESS

MINNEAPOLIS-PROTESTS-BLACK-PRODUCTS

Brands tout Black heritage as some shoppers question authenticity

NEW YORK/BANGALORE (Reuters) - L’Oreal SA, Unilever and other multinationals that acquired personal-care brands founded by Black people are moving to reassure their core customers, some of whom have pledged in the wake of racial-justice protests to direct their spending toward only Black-owned companies

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-APPLE

Apple to shut some U.S. stores again due to rising COVID-19 cases

Apple Inc said on Friday it is temporarily shutting some stores again in Florida, Arizona, South Carolina, and North Carolina in the United States, as novel coronavirus cases continue to rise in the country.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-HOLM

British actor Ian Holm dies at 88

LONDON (Reuters) - British actor Ian Holm, best known for his roles in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy and “Alien”, has died aged 88, the Guardian newspaper said on Friday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-DRIVE-IN-GIGS

Live gigs in Britain are back - but you’ll need a car

LONDON (Reuters) - There won’t be any moshing going on, but entertainment company Live Nation Entertainment are rolling out a series of gigs across the UK where fans can be together to get their fix of live events from the safety of their own designated area.

MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE-NETHERLANDS-SOCCER

Dutch soccer players boycott TV show over Black Pete remarks

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Dutch men’s and women’s national football team players said on Friday they would no longer grant interviews to a popular TV show due to remarks made by a commentator mocking an anti-racism protester.

SPORTS

MINNEAPOLIS-POLICE-BASKETBALL-LAKERS

Lakers owner calls for unity against racism on Juneteenth

LA Lakers owner Jeannie Buss said on Friday, the Juneteenth holiday, that she is no longer willing to ignore hate and called on white people to come together and acknowledge the racism that exists in the United States.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SPORT-USA

Flurry of positive coronavirus tests in athletes hurts U.S. restart plans

Hopes that sport in the United States might soon return to business as usual suffered a blow on Friday as athletes from golf to hockey tested positive for the novel coronavirus, triggering a shutdown of some facilities.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-SPORT-FLORIDA

MLB, NHL teams close Florida facilities, dampening outlook for sports in COVID-19 era

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The hope for a return of professional sports in North America took a hit on Friday as two teams from MLB and one from the NHL closed their Florida facilities after players tested positive for the new coronavirus.

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump conducts rally in Tulsa, Okla.

U.S. President Donald Trump conducts rally in Tulsa, Okla.

20 Jun 20:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

SERBIA-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Serbia holds general election

Serbia holds a general elections on June 21, pitting the ruling Serbian Progressive Party against the fragmented and bickering opposition. The first preliminary results after expected about two hours after polling stations close.

21 Jun

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

CA NATL RLWY-CEO/ (PIX)

CN Rail sees eastern network revival on supply chain shifts, ports

Canadian National Railway Co is banking on growth in consumer freight and shifting supply chain production away from China, to drive more traffic for it to move from Eastern Canadian ports, the company’s chief executive told Reuters on Friday.

21 Jun