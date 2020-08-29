REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6 a.m. ET/10 a.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here or on Media Express here

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS/GOVERNOR (PIX, TV) ‘Putin, have some tea’: Russian city holds eighth anti-Kremlin protest

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thousands of people took to the streets on Saturday in Russia’s far eastern city of Khabarovsk to protest against President Vladimir Putin’s handling of a regional political crisis and the suspected poisoning of his most vocal critic.

JAPAN-POLITICS/ABE-SUGA

In race to replace Japan’s Abe, loyalist Suga emerges as strong contender

TOKYO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Yoshihide Suga, a longtime lieutenant of Japan’s Shinzo Abe, has emerged as a strong contender to succeed him as prime minister, an outcome that would extend the fiscal and monetary stimulus that defined Abe’s nearly eight years in office.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE/USA (PIX, TV)

Attorney for accused Kenosha protest gunman says teen acted in self-defense

KENOSHA, Wis., Aug 28 (Reuters) - A high-profile lawyer representing the 17-year-old boy charged with killing two protesters and wounding another during demonstrations on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, said on Friday that his client had acted in self-defense.

GLOBAL-RACE/PROTESTS-WASHINGTON (PIX, TV)

New march on Washington embraces history on fraught anniversary of King’s speech

WASHINGTON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Thousands of people took part in a march in Washington on Friday to denounce racism, on the anniversary of the march in 1963 where civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr made his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

BUSINESS

WALMART-TIKTOK/ADVERTISING (ANALYSIS, PIX) Walmart ad revenue could quickly jump if TikTok bid succeeds NEW YORK, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Walmart Inc could turn into an online advertising leader if its plan to acquire popular short-form video app TikTok goes through, analysts said on Friday.

ZUCKERBERG-KENOSHA/

Zuckerberg says Facebook’s failure to remove militia page ‘an operational mistake’ Aug 28 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg took responsibility and faulted his company for not removing the page and event for a militia group before two people were killed at a protest in Kenosha, saying it was “largely an operational mistake”.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-CHADWICK BOSEMAN/ (PIX)

‘Black Panther’ film star Chadwick Boseman dead at 43, after cancer battle

LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - “Black Panther” film star Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, has died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, according to an announcement posted on Friday to his social media accounts.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TELEVISION (PIX)

U.S. networks struggle to fill fall TV slots after coronavirus shutdowns LOS ANGELES, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Reality shows, re-runs and revivals make up most of the television menu this fall as America’s top four broadcasters grapple to fill holes in their schedules caused by coronavirus production shutdowns.

SPORTS

TENNIS-CINCINNATI/ (TV)

Osaka surprised by impact of her call for racial justice

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Naomi Osaka said on Friday she never thought her call for racial justice would garner the attention it did and she does not want to be called brave for taking a stand that led to a one-day stoppage at this week’s U.S. Open tune-up event in New York.

BASKETBALL-NBA/PROTESTS/

NBA to resume games after player protest, turn stadiums into voting sites

Aug 28 (Reuters) - NBA players who boycotted games as part of a protest against racial injustice have agreed to resume the playoffs on Saturday in a deal that includes increased access to voting in the U.S. presidential election, the league and players association (NBPA) said on Friday.

CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

MALI-SECURITY/

Mali junta meets political parties, civil society to discuss political transition

Mali’s ruling junta has invited political parties including deposed President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s ruling coalition, and civil society groups to a meeting to discuss the organization of a political transition following the Aug. 18 coup

29 Aug 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

EUROPE-MIGRANTS/BOSNIA-PROTEST (PIX)

Bosnians protest against migrant arrivals in hot-spot border town

Angry citizens in Bosnia’s northwestern town of Bihac protest against increased arrivals of migrants to their border town, asking authorities to move some of 7,000 people currently stationed in the area to other parts of the Balkan country.

29 Aug 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

MONTENEGRO-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Montenegro holds parliamentary vote

Pro-Western Party of Democratic Socialist led by the President Milo Djukanovic aims to win enough seats to be able to form the government and run the country again, after nearly three decades in power.

30 Aug

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (PIX) (TV)

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

The growth in case numbers out of Victoria - the epicentre of the disease in Australia - has been easing, raising expectations the second wave has been brought under control.

30 Aug