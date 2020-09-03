REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here

GLOBAL

RUSSIA-POLITICS-NAVALNY-GERMANY-NORD/

Calls mount for Germany to rethink Nord Stream 2 after Navalny poisoning

BERLIN (Reuters) - A European response that involves the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is needed against Russia after the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent, some politicians and diplomats in Germany said on Thursday.

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-JAPAN-SUGA/

Japan’s Suga pledges focus on coronavirus but details remain sketchy

TOKYO (Reuters) - As Japan’s ruling party seeks a new leader to replace outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, health experts worry that his successor may prioritize reviving the recession-hit economy over its pledge to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S.

USA-ELECTION-BIDEN-REPUBLICANS-EXCLUS/

Exclusive: Biden garners more Republican endorsements, this time from ex-governors

Nearly 100 Republican and independent leaders will endorse Democrat Joe Biden for president on Thursday, including one-time 2020 Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld and the former Republican governors of Michigan and New Jersey, people involved in the effort told Reuters.

USA-ELECTION-TRUMP-VOTE/

Trump says people in North Carolina should vote twice

U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that people in the state of North Carolina should vote twice in the November election, once in person and once by mail, although doing so is a crime.

BUSINESS

AMAZON-JOBS-BRITAIN/

Amazon bucks UK labour market gloom with 7,000 new jobs

LONDON (Reuters) - Amazon brought a little cheer to Britain’s troubled labour market on Thursday, saying it will create a further 7,000 permanent jobs in 2020, taking total new hires this year to 10,000.

USA-TIKTOK-CHINA/

China says its new tech export rules do not target any specific company

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s new tech export rules do not target any specific company, the commerce ministry said on Thursday, when asked if the new rules mean ByteDance’s sale of TikTok’s U.S. operations could require Beijing’s approval.

ENTERTAINMENT

PEOPLE-DWAYNE-JOHNSON/

Actor Dwayne Johnson says he and family have recovered from COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Pro-wrestler turned Hollywood actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said in a video message posted on social media on Wednesday that he, his wife and their two young children tested positive for COVID-19 in recent weeks but that they all have recovered and are healthy.

KENYA-ENVIRONMENT/FLAMINGOS

Long-missed pink flamingos return to Kenya’s Lake Nakuru

LAKE NAKURU (Reuters) - Eight years ago, rising water levels in Kenya’s Lake Nakuru drove away the clouds of pink coloured flamingos that were the park’s biggest draw. Rangers say their disappearance triggered a drop in visitor numbers by for the Nakuru National Park.

SPORTS

PEOPLE-TOMSEAVER/

Former New York Mets star pitcher Tom Seaver dies at 75

Tom Seaver, the Hall-of-Fame pitcher who won more than 300 games during his Major League Baseball career and led the New York Mets to their unlikely 1969 World Series championship, has died at the age of 75.

BASKETBALL-NBA-HOU-OKC/

Rockets hang on to defeat Thunder, move on to West semis

James Harden capped a miserable shooting performance with a timely defensive play, and the Houston Rockets held on for a 104-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Wednesday near Orlando.

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

RBC-WEALTH/

New hires drive surge in RBC’s U.S. wealth management revenues

Royal Bank of Canada’s U.S. wealth management unit has been luring teams managing billions of dollars from much larger rivals, driving a surge in revenues from the new recruits and helping it outperform the industry.

3 Sep 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

TURKEY-MEDIA/NETFLIX (TV)

Turkish watchdog to discuss calls to fine Netflix over new ‘Cuties’ film

The Turkish broadcasting watchdog RTUK is set to discuss calls to fine U.S. online streaming service Netflix over the film “Cuties” which is set to be released on its service next week.

3 Sep 07:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

USA-FED/EVANS

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Evans speaks on the economy

Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans speaks on current economic conditions and monetary policy before the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce.

3 Sep 13:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

TAIWAN-CZECH/ (PIX) (TV)

Prague mayor news conference in Taipei, Czech-US business forum

Prague’s mayor holds a news conference in the morning in Taipei followed in the afternoon by a Czech-US-EU-Taiwan business forum.

4 Sep 22:00 ET / 02:00 GMT

ETHIOPIA-INFLATION/ (PIX)

Ethiopia statistics office to announce August inflation figures

Ethiopia’s statistics office is due to release its inflation data for August. Annual headline inflation for the twelve months to July was 22.3%.

Sep 4

CHINA-TRADE/EXPO (PIX) (TV)

2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services

Chinese President Xi Jinping will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing.

Sep 4

COLOMBIA-TUNNEL/ (TV)

Colombia opens South America’s largest road tunnel

Colombian President Ivan Duque will open El Tunel de La Linea - now the longest road tunnel in South America - which will connect major port city Buenaventura with the rest of the country. The 8.6 kilometer tunnel has taken 11 years to construct.

Sep 4

MEXICO-AUTOS/

Mexico’s INEGI statistics agency publishes auto production, export data

Sep 4

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILM-TENET/ (PIX)

U.S. rollout of ‘Tenet’ tests appetite for coronavirus movie-going

Christopher Nolan’s thriller “Tenet” finally arrives in U.S. movie theaters this weekend, hoping to resucitate movie going after a pandemic-induced closure of indoor theaters and a dearth of new content.

3 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PORTUGAL-FESTIVAL (PIX) (TV)

Portugal’s Communist fest goes ahead despite pandemic

Every year since 1976 Portugal’s Communist Party organises a massive event called Festa do Avante. It attracts thousands of people who gather to drink beer, listen to some of the country’s top music bands and political speeches. Due to the pandemic many have raised concerns if it should go ahead this year. But the country’s health authority gave it the green light. More than 16,000 will attend, making it one of the largest festivals to take place in Europe since the pandemic hit.

Sep 4

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

HEALTH–CORONAVIRUS/WHO-PANEL (TV)

Independent panel to review global handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to announce members

Co-Chairs former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark and former Liberian President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf name the panel members of The Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response set up to examine the WHO and global response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Via Zoom webinar

3 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

BRAZIL-POLITICS/

Brazil’s government unveils a bill to cut public sector costs and benefits

The Brazilian government presents its administrative reform bill, a proposal to reduce public sector costs and benefits, and make it easier to fire workers

3 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/BRITAIN (PIX) (TV)

London protest to urge LSE to delist Belarusian bonds

Planned protest in London by demonstrators who want the LSE to delist Belarusian sovereign bonds after the election controversy.

3 Sep 11:30 ET / 15:30 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers campaign remarks at Arnold Palmer Airport in Latrobe, Pennsylvania.

3 Sep 19:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

JAPAN-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post

Main political story on the latest developments in the succession race for Japan PM post.

Sep 4

JAPAN-POLITICS/SUGA (PIX) (TV)

Suga rising: How Japan’s Mr. No. 2 made bid for country’s top job

Profile story on Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, slated to announce his candidacy for leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Sep 4

ROMANIA-POLITICS/CONFIDENCE

The Constitutional Court holds session to rule on no-confidence motion

Constitutional Court magistrates are expected to rule on the constitutionality of a motion of no-confidence filed by the opposition Social Democrats against the centrist minority government, during the summer recess.

Sep 4

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/IRELAND

Irish health officials biweekly coronavirus news conference

3 Sep 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/INDONESIA-COFFIN (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian authorities carry mock coffin to raise awareness about coronavirus

Indonesian government workers in protective suits will carry a mock coffin in the streets as part of a campaign to raise awareness about the dangers of the coronavirus as the number of new infections continues to rise.

Sep 4

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/CHINA-WUHAN (PIX) (TV)

Wuhan, ground zero for the coronavirus outbreak reopens business and schools

Journalists part of a Chinese government trip to Wuhan visit the Changchun Street Primary School, the Shui Guo Hu vegetable market and the Donghu High-tech Zone after the city hardest hit by the coronavirus, reopened business and schools after not recording a single local transmission since the middle of May.

4 Sep