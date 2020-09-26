REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect here.

TOP STORIES

GLOBAL

LEBANON-CRISIS-GOVERNMENT

Lebanon’s prime minister-designate steps down in blow to French initiative

BEIRUT - Lebanon’s prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after trying for almost a month to line up a non-partisan cabinet, failing despite French pressure on sectarian leaders to rally together to deal with the worst crisis since a 1975-1990 civil war.

NORTHKOREA-SOUTHKOREA-SHOOTING

South Korea suggests joint probe with North Korea on shooting of South Korean official

SEOUL - South Korea urged North Korea on Saturday to further investigate the fatal shooting of a South Korean fisheries official and suggested it could be an unprecedented joint probe by the two sides, as public and political outrage over the killing grew.

U.S.

GLOBAL-RACE-USA-LOUISVILLE

Breonna Taylor’s family demands to see Kentucky grand jury evidence

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A lawyer for Breonna Taylor’s family on Friday demanded Kentucky’s state attorney general release the evidence presented to a grand jury that decided against charging police officers with homicide in her death during a botched raid.

USA-COURT-GINSBURG-BARRETT

Trump plans to nominate conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump plans to announce conservative federal appeals court judge Amy Coney Barrett on Saturday as his Supreme Court nominee, two sources said on Friday, as he moves to shift it further to the right and sets up a heated Senate confirmation fight with Democrats 5-1/2 weeks before the U.S. election.

BUSINESS

USA-TIKTOK-BAN

Judge to hold hearing Sunday on planned TikTok U.S. app store ban

WASHINGTON - A judge will hold a hearing on Sunday on whether to allow a Commerce Department ban on new TikTok downloads from Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc Google app stores from taking effect.

USA-OFFSHORE-DRILLING-NORTH-CAROLINA

Trump extends drilling ban off North Carolina, Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had extended a ban until 2032 on oil drilling off the coast of North Carolina and Virginia, weeks after a similar extension affecting offshore drilling in the waters off Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

ENTERTAINMENT

NETFLIX-CHINA

Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author’s views on Uighur Muslims

Netflix Inc, in a response to U.S. senators’ concerns over the company’s plans to adapt a Chinese science-fiction book trilogy, said on Friday it did not agree with the Chinese author’s views on the Chinese government’s treatment of Uighur Muslims.

ENTERTAINMENT-VANMORRISON

Van Morrison takes fans back to magic time in coronavirus-shrouded London

LONDON - Veteran singer Van Morrison blew away the coronavirus blues in London on Friday night with a performance of stirring and soulful music that transported fans back to happier times - and kept the spirit of live music alive.

SPORTS

BASEBALL-MLB-ROUNDUP

MLB roundup: Marlins down Yankees, clinch playoff spot

Pinch runner Monte Harrison scored on a sacrifice fly by Jesus Aguilar in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins clinched a playoff spot with a 4-3 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night at Yankee Stadium.

SPORT-DOPING-RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

Athletics: Russia gets six-month extension to submit reinstatement plan Russia’s suspended athletics federation (RusAF) has been granted a six-month extension to finalise its reinstatement plan before World Athletics decides on potential fresh sanctions or even expulsion, the sport’s global governing body said on Saturday.

UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

SERBIA-USA/MONUMENT (PIX) (TV)

Serbia inaugurates monument to allied airlift operation in WWII

Around 500 pilots, vast majority of them American, was saved in allied airlift operations behind enemy lines in central Serbia. For more than 40 years during communism., no one spoke publicly about the operations because it was helped by royalist troops commanded by nationalist leader who was convicted Nazi collaborator.

26 Sep 12:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

UN-ASSEMBLY/ (PIX) (TV)

World leaders delivery speeches in 75th session of UNGA debate

World leaders deliver speeches during the United Nations General Assembly on a wide array of issues concerning development, peace, security and international law. The theme of the debate for 2020 is - ‘The Future We Want, the UN We Need: Reaffirming our Collective Commitment to Multilateralism.’

26 Sep 13:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

USA-ELECTION/TRUMP (PIX) (TV)

Trump campaigns in Pennsylvania

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport

26 Sep 23:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

BELARUS-ELECTION/PROTESTS (PIX) (TV)

Thousands of Belarusian protesters expected to flood the streets

Thousands of Belarusian protesters are expected to take to the streets of Minsk to demonstrate against President Alexander Lukashenko after he claimed a landslide victory in an election his opponents say was rigged.

27 Sep

USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-TRADITION

TIMELINE - From Kennedy-Nixon to Trump-Biden: 60 years of U.S. presidential debates

Republican President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden face off on Tuesday in a televised presidential debate, part of a 60-year-old tradition marked by some of the most memorable moments of modern American political history.

27 Sep

SWISS-EU/

Swiss vote on proposal to end pact with EU on free movement of citizens

The right-wing People’s Party has gathered enough signatures to force a binding referendum on cancelling the pact, which it says has allowed too many foreigners to enter Switzerland. The vote is being billed as Switzerland’s “Brexit moment”, with opinion polls suggesting voters will reject the plan

27 Sep

ROMANIA-ELECTION/

Romania holds mayoral election

Romania holds national ballot to elect about 3,200 mayors and county councillors across the country.

27 Sep

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

USA-COURT/SENATE

Republican-controlled Senate expected to move quickly on Trump’s Supreme Court nominee

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate is expected to move quickly to confirm President Donald Trump’s third nomination to the Supreme Court, which will cement a 6-3 conservative majority. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham expects to set a hearing schedule on Saturday following the nomination.

26 Sep 23:00 ET / 23:00 GMT

USA-COURT/

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee kicks off partisan fight in Senate

U.S. President Donald Trump’s choice of a social conservative to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg set the stage for a brief partisan confirmation battle in the Senate. Democrats don’t have the votes to block it, but are looking at ways they could benefit electorally.

27 Sep

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/GLOBAL-DEATHS (PIX)

Global coronavirus deaths expected to surpass 1 million - Reuters tally

Global coronavirus deaths are expected to pass 1 million this week, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic showing no signs of slowing.

27 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/AUSTRALIA (TV)

Second wave of coronavirus infections eases in Australia

Australia slowly reopens as second wave of coronavirus eases in country’s south-east

27 Sep

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/STUDENTS-TUITION

With protests and petitions, U.S. college students demand tuition cuts

A growing number of U.S. college students are actively protesting for their schools to make cuts to tuition and fees after they reduced in-person classroom time and access to on-campus resources amid the pandemic.

27 Sep

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FASHION-MILAN/ (PIX)

Milan Fashion Week (Spring/Summer)

People witness the launch of the latest seasonal garments designed by popular fashion brands and designers.

27 Sep